THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
Login | Create Account Poll Currency Weather Facebook Youtube Search

Goal to broadcast Champions League on Twitter

BANGKOK: Goal, the world’s largest online football destination, today announced a new collaboration with Twitter to broadcast the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 games live to Twitter users in Thailand, Philippines, Cambodia, and Laos.

Football
By The Phuket News

Wednesday 13 February 2019, 12:02PM

Twitter will be the exclusive social live stream platform for the four games.

Twitter will be the exclusive social live stream platform for the four games.

The four games will be available for free to logged-in and logged-out users on Twitter on connected devices in Thailand, Philippines, Cambodia, and Laos via Goal’s Thai Twitter account @Goal_TH.

Twitter will be the exclusive social live stream platform for the following games:

  • Tottenham Hotspur vs Borussia Dortmund, Feb 14, 3am Thailand
  • Liverpool vs Bayern Munich Feb 20, 3am Thailand
  • Paris Saint-Germain vs Manchester United, March 7, 3am Thailand
  • Manchester City vs Schalke 04, March 13, 3am Thailand

Highlights of all round 16 games will also be made available to Twitter users in Thailand, Philippines, Cambodia, Laos, Singapore, Malaysia, and Brunei.

Live and on-demand coverage of all the matches will also be streamed on the Goal website in the region.

 

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

Comments Here:
Comments Left:
# Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Man City hit humiliated Chelsea for six
Premier League January transfer spending plummets
Training with Chelsea
Shackled footballer erupts Twitter
Request for Bahraini footballer’s extradition reaches court
Liverpool dish out new deals to sustain success
Chelsea humiliated, Liverpool held
War Elephants rewarded B10 million for Asian Cup performance
New Cardiff signing Sala feared dead after suspected plane crash
China penalty sends Thailand home
Spurs star Kane out until March with ankle injury
War Elephants advance to the knockout stages
All to play for as War Elephants take on hosts UAE
De Gea produces masterclass as Man United win at Tottenham
Fergie delivers rousing call to arms to United players

 

Phuket community
Speedboat captain to be suspended, boat de-registered after oil tanker slam

Chinese can't be happy as they continue to be victimized in Phuket tragedies. All "captain...(Read More)

Speedboat captain to be suspended, boat de-registered after oil tanker slam

21 year old 'captain'- clearly qualified for the job....(Read More)

Patong bike rental shop fined B2k after death of British 17-year-old

So ..., problem is not foreign people who probably live here more than a decade. The problem is thai...(Read More)

Patong bike rental shop fined B2k after death of British 17-year-old

"And a young boy lost his life because of it" Wrong! He died because he lost control of th...(Read More)

Refugee footballer freed after Bahrain drops extradition

Yup, ... Bahrain and thailand were trapped in the international spot lights. Both countries for diff...(Read More)

Songkran Thai New Year becomes five-day public holiday

Wow, the government approving more holidays, it's almost like there's an election coming up?...(Read More)

Phuket snake-catchers get busy

This hot dry part of the year is when a lot of snakes are looking for nesting sites. Having already ...(Read More)

Guns drawn as tempers flare in Nui Beach land dispute

This ( violent) land dispute is already going on for years! And Col Prasan still has to learn about...(Read More)

Guns drawn as tempers flare in Nui Beach land dispute

The video of the confrontation is such a classic slice of Thainess. The guy with the gun, and a few ...(Read More)

Over 10,000 cars busted for fumes

Are the 10,000 busted vehicles back on the road? With new exhaust pipe systems? And just 'order...(Read More)

 

Laguna Property
MontAzure
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
HeadStart International School Phuket
Express Carpet and Decor
JW Marriott Phuket
Thai Residential
Dan About Thailand
Laguna Phuket Marathon 2019
777 Beach Condo
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Blue Horizon WCGC 2019
Harvey Law Corporation
China International Boat Show 2019

 