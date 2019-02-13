The four games will be available for free to logged-in and logged-out users on Twitter on connected devices in Thailand, Philippines, Cambodia, and Laos via Goal’s Thai Twitter account @Goal_TH.
Twitter will be the exclusive social live stream platform for the following games:
- Tottenham Hotspur vs Borussia Dortmund, Feb 14, 3am Thailand
- Liverpool vs Bayern Munich Feb 20, 3am Thailand
- Paris Saint-Germain vs Manchester United, March 7, 3am Thailand
- Manchester City vs Schalke 04, March 13, 3am Thailand
Highlights of all round 16 games will also be made available to Twitter users in Thailand, Philippines, Cambodia, Laos, Singapore, Malaysia, and Brunei.
Live and on-demand coverage of all the matches will also be streamed on the Goal website in the region.
Be the first to comment.