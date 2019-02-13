Goal to broadcast Champions League on Twitter

BANGKOK: Goal, the world’s largest online football destination, today announced a new collaboration with Twitter to broadcast the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 games live to Twitter users in Thailand, Philippines, Cambodia, and Laos.

By The Phuket News

Wednesday 13 February 2019, 12:02PM

Twitter will be the exclusive social live stream platform for the four games.

The four games will be available for free to logged-in and logged-out users on Twitter on connected devices in Thailand, Philippines, Cambodia, and Laos via Goal’s Thai Twitter account @Goal_TH. Twitter will be the exclusive social live stream platform for the following games: Tottenham Hotspur vs Borussia Dortmund, Feb 14, 3am Thailand

Liverpool vs Bayern Munich Feb 20, 3am Thailand

Paris Saint-Germain vs Manchester United, March 7, 3am Thailand

Manchester City vs Schalke 04, March 13, 3am Thailand Highlights of all round 16 games will also be made available to Twitter users in Thailand, Philippines, Cambodia, Laos, Singapore, Malaysia, and Brunei. Live and on-demand coverage of all the matches will also be streamed on the Goal website in the region.