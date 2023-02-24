Pro Property Partners
Carnival Magic 333 at the beach Pro Property Partners British International School, Phuket
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Goal-shy Chelsea eye Spurs win as Man City seek consistency

Goal-shy Chelsea eye Spurs win as Man City seek consistency

FOOTBALL: Graham Potter takes struggling Chelsea to the happy hunting ground of Tottenham on Sunday (Feb 26) desperate for a Premier League win as Manchester City seek to turn domination into goals.

FootballPremier-League
By AFP

Friday 24 February 2023, 02:00PM

Chelsea’s Portuguese striker Joao Felix struggled to impress in the team’s last game against Southampton and will be looking to improve against Spurs on Sunday. Photo: AFP

Chelsea’s Portuguese striker Joao Felix struggled to impress in the team’s last game against Southampton and will be looking to improve against Spurs on Sunday. Photo: AFP

Leaders Arsenal face a tricky trip to Leicester, while Liverpool are looking to bounce back from a 5-2 humbling at the hands of Real Madrid when they travel to Crystal Palace.

Third-placed Manchester United are not in action as they face Newcastle United in Sunday’s League Cup final at Wembley.

Here are some of the key talking points ahead of the weekend’s action in the English top flight.

Potter under pressure

Potter is under mounting pressure to produce results with his expensively assembled Chelsea squad but will take heart from the club’s impressive record against London rivals Tottenham.

Chelsea are aiming to extend their unbeaten Premier League run against Spurs to nine games and for a fourth straight away win in league fixtures between the clubs.

Antonio Conte’s Spurs are fourth in the table, 11 points clear of Chelsea, who have won just two of their past 14 matches in all competitions.

Despite their heavy outlay in January, the Blues look desperately short of firepower - scoring only one goal in their past five matches.

Reports suggest the Stamford Bridge hierarchy are prepared to give former Brighton boss Potter time despite the miserable run and the manager himself called for patience towards his new signings after last week’s home defeat by bottom club Southampton.

But defeat at Tottenham would inevitably heap more pressure on the Englishman with sections of the Chelsea support already calling for him to be sacked.

Inconsistent City

City’s four Premier League titles in the past five seasons have been built on putting together a long streak of victories at some point of the campaign.

However, the defending champions are still waiting to hit top form this season.

Pep Guardiola’s men appeared to have turned the tide in the title race when they beat Arsenal at the Emirates earlier this month to move to the top of the table.

But they conceded a late goal last week to draw 1-1 against Nottingham Forest after dominating the game, with Chris Wood punishing their profligacy.

It was a similar story at RB Leipzig in the Champions League in midweek as City failed to make a dominant first half count before the Germans hit back after the break to level the first leg of their last-16 tie.

“It was a brilliant performance, we played really good but we didn’t score,” said Guardiola after dropping points at Forest. “We have to score.”

Arsenal are two points ahead of City at the top of the table, but also have a game in hand.

The Gunners ended a four-game winless run by coming from behind to beat Aston Villa 4-2 last weekend.

Internal - Phuket News TV

But Leicester’s 4-1 thrashing of Tottenham in their last home game serves as a warning of the threat posed by the Foxes.

Relegation dog-fight

Just eight points separate the bottom nine teams in the Premier League, setting up an intense battle for survival.

Four of those sides play each other this weekend, including Leeds and Southampton, who occupy the bottom two spots.

Leeds will be hoping for a bounce after naming former Watford boss Javi Gracia as their new manager.

Bournemouth, just outside the relegation places, face the daunting task of hosting City, while struggling West Ham host Nottingham Forest.

Sean Dyche is looking for a third straight home win as Everton try to inch towards safety at home to Villa.

Fixtures (All Phuket times)

Saturday

Fulham v Wolves (3am)

Everton v Aston Villa (10pm)

Leeds v Southampton (10pm)

Leicester v Arsenal (10pm)

West Ham v Nottingham Forest (10pm)

Sunday

Bournemouth v Manchester City (12:30am)

Crystal Palace v Liverpool (2:45am)

Tottenham v Chelsea (8:30pm)

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

* (Not Hotmail/Outlook)
CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Andaman stay top as Warriors win Patong derby
Phuket Country Club to host 46th President’s Cup
Government games competition kicks off
Man Utd fans urge prospective new owners to back Ten Hag
LIV Golf completes lineup ahead of new season opener
Thailand miss out on Women’s World Cup spot
Rashford shines as Man Utd rout Leicester amid takeover race
Arsenal regain top spot as Manchester City stumble in title race
Arsenal seek swift response to take title fight to Man City
Perfect Pairing at Kamala Open Bowls Championship
Snooker top guns to vie for 6-red title
Warriors down Andaman in last ball thriller
Sports month aims to develop government relations
Winners of the CIC RoV Esports Championship receive awards
Man City back in business after statement win at Arsenal

 

Phuket community
Phuket tuna on the agenda for Norwegian Ambassador

In the event that Taiwan continues with its IUU Fishing Operations out of Phuket can only recommend ...(Read More)

Phuket tuna on the agenda for Norwegian Ambassador

AFMA gov au NEWS 14 DEC 2022 AFMA works with Thailand on fisheries monitoring, control and survei...(Read More)

Budget for police bodycams approved

B9,100 per camera- that's a sweet little earner for someone....(Read More)

Phuket officials target tourist motorbike rentals

@johnC Of course you can use a Thai license in England, my wife drives cars with her Thai license...(Read More)

Thai Smile makes emergency landing in Phuket

Air China 611 was so long ago as to be almost irrelevant. 20 years ago, I was allowed to smoke on a ...(Read More)

More illegal houses found encroaching on protected mangrove area

While I'm glad to see these groups out busting these never-ending illegal developments, I have t...(Read More)

More illegal houses found encroaching on protected mangrove area

What ever happened to the big house being illegally built above Bang Wad dam? That story went very q...(Read More)

Shop raided, three arrested for selling e-cigs to students

Kurt, I wondered the same thing myself. Perhaps fishing boats which are apparently unmonitored simpl...(Read More)

Phuket officials target tourist motorbike rentals

Just to stir the pot. According to the UN Traffic Act of 1949 and the Thai Traffic Act of 1979, an I...(Read More)

Bars caught for late trading

why not have a walk about in patong and the hillside ? ...... guess the owner of Vlog bar failed to ...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Brightview Center
CBRE Phuket
Laguna Phuket 2023
The Pavilions Phuket
Ixina Thailand
Subscribe to The Phuket News
HeadStart International School Phuket
Blue Tree Phuket
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Pro Property Partners
Phuket Property
Open Kitchen Laguna
Thai Residential

 