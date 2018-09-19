THE PAVILIONS PHUKET EPL Prediction Competition 2018-2019 Kata Rocks
Login | Create Account Poll Currency Weather Facebook Youtube Search

GoAir to launch India’s first direct Phuket flights

PHUKET: GoAir, one of India’s fastest growing airlines, will launch its international flight operations on Oct 11 with India’s first-ever direct service to Phuket, flying from from Delhi and Mumbai.

tourismtransporteconomics
By The Phuket News

Wednesday 19 September 2018, 03:46PM

GoAir will launch India’s first-ever direct flights to Phuket on Oct 11. Photo: GoAir

GoAir will launch India’s first-ever direct flights to Phuket on Oct 11. Photo: GoAir

The India tourism trade road show brought in much support from the TAT and local dignitaries. Photo: Phuket Reporters Association

The India tourism trade road show brought in much support from the TAT and local dignitaries. Photo: Phuket Reporters Association

The Phuket delegation expects the road show and the new flights to have a significant impact on Phuket’s tourism industry. Photo: Phuket Reporters Association

The Phuket delegation expects the road show and the new flights to have a significant impact on Phuket’s tourism industry. Photo: Phuket Reporters Association

The Indian tourism source market generated B62 billion for Thailand last year. Photo: Phuket Reporters Association

The Indian tourism source market generated B62 billion for Thailand last year. Photo: Phuket Reporters Association

The Indian tourism source market generated B62 billion for Thailand last year. Photo: Phuket Reporters Association

The Indian tourism source market generated B62 billion for Thailand last year. Photo: Phuket Reporters Association

The Indian tourism source market generated B62 billion for Thailand last year. Photo: Phuket Reporters Association

The Indian tourism source market generated B62 billion for Thailand last year. Photo: Phuket Reporters Association

The Indian tourism source market generated B62 billion for Thailand last year. Photo: Phuket Reporters Association

The Indian tourism source market generated B62 billion for Thailand last year. Photo: Phuket Reporters Association

GoAir will mark its first foray into international skies after more than a decade of domestic operations, and will use its A320 aircraft to provide the new service.

“With the introduction of these flights, the airline will increase its operations by 28 flights to a total of 1,680 flights per week. GoAir aims to amplify and replicate its domestic success story, redefining its fly smart experience and value proposition in the aviation industry,” the airline announced in a press release.

GoAir will operate three direct flights per week between Mumbai and Phuket, and two direct flights per week between Delhi and Phuket. Return fares on both routes for the launch will start from an all-inclusive INR18,999 (B8,480).

The launch of the Phuket flights will be followed with the launch on Oct 14 of three GoAir direct flights per week between Mumbai and the Maldives capital Malé and two direct flights per week between Delhi and Male.

“It is with great pride that we announce the commencement of our maiden international operations. Phuket and Male are key tourist destination and hold a lot of promise,” GoAir CEO Cornelis Vrieswijk said.

“As an LCC, we have always strived to offer the best value for money to our customers and now we extend this proposition to the international traveller as well. The international schedules have been planned to allow quick and convenient connections for customers and is a reflection of our continued journey towards excellence.”

A delegation of representatives from Phuket held a tourism trade ‘road show’ in Kolkata on Aug 31 and in Chennai on Sept 3.

The road show was organised by the Phuket Tourist Association and supported by the Phuket Provincial Administration Organisation (PPAO, or OrBorJor) and the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT).

Leading the delegation was Phuket Tourist Association (PTA) Vice President Sarayuth Mallam, joined by Dr Vallee Laksanapayak, TAT’s Regional Director, Asean, South and South Pacific, and Kulprapha Wanthana of TAT’s Asean Tourism Division.

The Phuket delegation, representing 30 tour operators and airlines, was welcomed at the Kolkata event by Isra Stapanaseth, Director of the TAT New Delhi office, and at the Chennai event by by Pakvipa Ahviphan, the Deputy Consul-General of the Royal Thai Consulate-General, Chennai.

Over the two days the Phuket delegates met representatives from 120 leading travel agents in India.

QSI International School Phuket

PTA Vice President Rangsiman Kingkaew noted, “Kolkata and Chennai are India’s major business cities, and visitors from India are more likely to come to Phuket.

The Indian market is a “new market and a secondary market” after China, Mr Rangsiman said.

“So this is a great opportunity for operators, and it adds diversity to Phuket’s source markets for tourism. This trip brings operators to meet the buyers directly and will result in more Indian tourists coming to Phuket,” he added.

TAT New Delhi office Director Mr Isra pointed out that according to statistics of the Ministry of Tourism and Sports, Indian tourists to Thailand reached 1,411,942 people last year – an increase of 18.2% compared with 2016 and generating more than B62 billion in revenue for the Thai tourism industry.

“The Indian market is an interesting group that has a high growth rate and high spending rate (per person). The target group is a high-end tourist,” he said.

“The Amazing Thailand Road Show was held in India this time in order to provide Thai operators the opportunity to visit Indian travel agencies directly as part of the campaign ‘Open to the New Shades’, which aims to highlight the unique identity of Thai people, especially the culture, traditions, food as well as Thai cultural tourism destinations that are waiting to welcome tourists from around the world, especially wedding groups, wellness tourists, honeymooners, shopping tourists, family groups and new tourist groups, such as the golf tourism and business traveller (MICE) segments,” he added.

“Tour operators who joined this roadshow said that tourism products have always been interesting to the Indian market, and that they expect to receive a boost in profits of more than 10% on last year due to the new Mumbai to Phuket flights. This is a good sign for every operator,” Mr Isra said.

PPAO Deputy Chief Administrator (Deputy Palad) Satien Kaewpraprab noted that the PPAO had been supporting such road shows for more than 10 years by funding the trade expeditions.

“The PPAO recognises the importance of the development of Phuket, and has been supporting the budget through the Phuket Tourist Association for over 10 years to help the Phuket economy to grow.

“I hope that the entrepreneurs who attend road shows abroad serve as a ‘cultural tourism ambassadors’ and attract tourists to Phuket. After completing the mission in India. We will travel to road show in Guangzhou, China, in January,” he added.

The PPAO also funded the Phuket tourism road show to Russia in August, visiting Moscow, Kazan and St Petersburg, and engaging in trade talks with 181 representatives from 125 businesses. (See story here.)

 

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

Comments Here:
Comments Left:
# Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Phuket Opinion: Our Gold Coast soul sister
Gold Coast Mayor pitches for direct Phuket flights
Thai Transport Minister joins tripartite meet in Phuket in push for ‘green transport’
Phuket light rail to be completed by ‘about 2023’, says Vice Governor
Phuket Opinion: Passing the baton
Phuket Governor to appeal to Cabinet for B108mn to improve marine safety
GrabTaxi hikes ‘booking fee’ surcharge
PM Prayut calls for tourism safety across all forms of transport
Phuket tour boat disaster: Wave of cancellations spurs damage-control offensive
Phuket tour boat disaster: Phoenix salvage starts as Chinese tourism cancellations hit
Phuket student takes on survey of public transport, tuk-tuk and taxi fares
Khao Lak gears up to take tourism to the next level
Asia-Pacific airlines post 8.5% traffic rise in April, strongest among world regions
Phuket Deep Sea Port B345mn bid to target cruise-liner tourists
Thailand takes a giant leap closer to becoming Asean’s premier aviation hub

 

Phuket community
Phuket mops up after storm lashes island, plunges businesses into darkness

"Now complaining about media coverage," did I miss something, who is complaining, about me...(Read More)

Amid ‘overtourism’ scourge, global survey questions happiness of residents in major tourism destinations

Does anyone think that business operators are going to for-go profits for residents to "feel mo...(Read More)

Phuket beach-touring croc a ‘saltie’, DNA tests confirm

Fresh abrasions from keeping croc in concrete enclosure. Astonished that a croc kept in a concrete...(Read More)

Major power blackout to affect Karon

Understand that now and than at different Phuket areas high voltage cables have to be renewed. But I...(Read More)

Thai man, 30, dies in Phuket motorbike crash

Test drive at dark hours on Phuket ill lighted roads. Speed is your winner,... to heaven. Lucky no...(Read More)

Weapons, ammunition found in vehicle of man shot dead by Phuket police

Either very poor reporting, we see a lot of it, or something wrong here, first report does not menti...(Read More)

Govt to splash B151mn to prevent Phuket road flooding

Nonsense and jibberish. This is just the next mega budget burner. The governor laments the lack of u...(Read More)

Phuket man, 29, shot dead while fleeing police

Best Insp Kurt doesn't get chased by the cops in America- he'll be in for a nasty shot!...(Read More)

Govt to splash B151mn to prevent Phuket road flooding

Ahh- so it's all about 'image' then. No mention about addressing the root causes of thi...(Read More)

Phuket man, 29, shot dead while fleeing police

From the Bangkok Post, "...was shot dead after he opened fire at arresting police after a chase...(Read More)

 

Central Food Hall
Freedom Boardsports
Dream Beach Club
Melbourne Cup 2018
Ocean Plastic Intertrade
Lofty Phuket
Tile-it
Ocean Marina Pattaya Boat Show 2018
China International Boat Show 2019
HeadStart International School Phuket
JW Marriott Phuket
The Boathouse Phuket

 