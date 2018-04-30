The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News
The Phuket News Phuket Sport
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World  | Surf Report  | Predictions XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Goa Panthers sing the blues after Patong victory

CRICKET: In the first game of the new C&C Marine sponsored ‘8 by 20’ League played at the ACG yesterday (Apr 29), Patong Blues overwhelmed the newly founded, Goa Panthers to secure a first victory and lay claim to the undesirable title of the tournament’s early favourite.

Cricket,

The Phuket News

Monday 30 April 2018, 05:43PM

Goa Panthers and Patong Blues primed for the first C&C Marine ‘8 by 20’ League game at the ACG yesterday (Apr 29). Photo: Jason Robertson
Goa Panthers and Patong Blues primed for the first C&C Marine ‘8 by 20’ League game at the ACG yesterday (Apr 29). Photo: Jason Robertson

A thoroughly devastating 122 not out from Man-of-the-Match, Matthew Kohler batting with fellow opener, Sameer Khan (44 not out) put Patong Blues in the ascendancy before rain interrupted play and Patong subsequently deciding to declare on 194 without loss in the 16th over.

Kohler’s dramatic innings included 10 sixes and seven fours, with one monstrous strike that sailed out of the ground and crashed through a local resident’s roof, unfortunately just before the rains began. Thankfully, Modern Zen Architecture were on hand and soon had the damage repaired.

Khan’s innings was considerably more sedate, and realising his partner was in form, opted to keep Kohler on strike with clever, but less adventurous scoring shots to a very open outfield and a Panther’s fielding plan preferring to sacrifice single runs in the hope that one of Kohler’s boundary-bound efforts would fall short of its distant mark.

While this tactic has merit, bowlers must rely on the ability of fielders to take catching opportunities, and with Kohler dropped on the very first ball he faced and again later in the sixth over just before reaching his half-century, Panthers will look back in dismay at what should have been a more competitive showing in their first game. Pick of the bowlers for the Panthers was Sarvesh Kandolkar restricting the score off his spell to 19 from three overs.

Indeed, whether it was the demoralising boundary pounding performance from Kohler, or Patong Blues’ solid bowling response to the Panther’s need for an urgent start to their batting innings – it was soon evident that Patong’s total would not be challenged.

Having their total overs reduced to 17 due to the rain delay certainly didn’t help the Goan’s chase, and after only four overs and an upper order collapse, the Panthers had clawed their way to a score of 25, but were staring down the barrel of defeat following four early dismissals. Best of Patong’s bowling were Ryan Kohler, Saju Abraham and Andrew McMillan each with a brace of wickets, while McMillan as wicket-keeper also added two caught behind to his fielding statistics.

A brief but all too late wag from the Panther’s tail pushed their total to 75 before their last wicket fell, giving Patong Blues an emphatic 119-run victory in this first match of a new and exciting playing format.

World Cup League @ BISP

Next Sunday (May 6), the ACG again hosts the Goa Panthers who will be hoping to recover points when they clash with bitter Patong Blues’ rivals and recent Thalang International 7s Cup runners up, Patong Whites – this game scheduled to start at 10am.

The ACG management openly invite all with an interest to watch live cricket or to enjoy comprehensive TV sports programming, to visit and experience the Clubhouse atmosphere, with plenty of safe and secure space for youngsters.

The Thalang Tigers Youth Cricket Academy continues every Wednesday and Friday afternoons from 4.30pm to 6.30pm – all are welcome.

Places are still available for individual players in the C&C Marine ‘8 by 20’ league. If interested, please contact us via e-mail: jason@acgphuket.com

The Phuket News is proud media sponsor of the C&C Marine ‘8 by 20’ League.

Text by Neil Quail

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:

Comments Left: Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail: (No Hotmail, Live, MSN and Outlook accepted at this time)
Security:
   => Forget password?

Be the first to comment.
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Student-visa crackdown to hit Phuket

This was also done 4-5 years ago. It's pretty easy for the schools to enforce the rules. You use to have to attend two 2-hour classes a week. N...(Read More)

Student-visa crackdown to hit Phuket

"Operation X-ray outlaw foreigner". Priceless........(Read More)

Thousands join Chiang Mai rally

This is the beginning of big demonstrations. Funny, it is actually the Junta itselves who gives thai people a reason to demontrate with this Doi Suthe...(Read More)

Student-visa crackdown to hit Phuket

If this is really a big thing, you never know with by RTP directed attention, thai school directors having a problem With school directors letters fo...(Read More)

Student-visa crackdown to hit Phuket

Foreign criminals are very clever to cheat anywhere in the world and in particular in Thailand where corruption is rife. Those foreign criminals wi...(Read More)

Student-visa crackdown to hit Phuket

Money from scams, cheating or through legal companies with illegal Thai nominees will pay largely the dough to corrupt civil servants. Since few ye...(Read More)

Nuggets of contention

With the vague thai laws, as PN Opinion expressed last Sunday, it is a question mark to me when a thai nominee is legal or illegal. One should expect...(Read More)

Cops bust short course visa scam

Zeroing in on foreigners is more profitable money wise and less risky than zeroing in on Thai. You never know or a Thai is may be a influential perso...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Behind closed doors

I don't know, seems if there's any case in which the laws should be used willy-nilly it's this one...:-) ...(Read More)

Suspect dodges arrest, army rifle, 3k meth pills seized

Great article. Look forward to read more about that army rifle. Some army personal must have sold it from the 'barracks'. And a nice phot...(Read More)
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
World Entertainment
Photo Galleries
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2018 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.