Start From: Sunday 1 July 2018, 12:00PM to Sunday 26 August 2018, 03:30PM Mon. Tue. Wed. Thu. Fri. Sat. Sun.

The Banyan Tree Brunch experience offers a generous selection of live fresh, local and imported seafood with exceptional Lobsters dishes, Japaneses starters, mouth-watering meats, Asian wok and Western grill treats. Gourmet cuisine, exceptional service, Live Jazz and tranquil surroundings, The Banyan Tree Brunch has something for everyone! Every Sunday 12.00 - 15.30, Prices start from THB 2,800 net per person. **Come 4 pay 2 so 50% off or come 2 and get 25% off.