Go Live Sunday Seafood Brunch

Start From: Sunday 30 December 2018, 12:00PM to Sunday 30 December 2018, 03:30PM

The Banyan Tree Brunch experience offers a generous selection of live fresh, local and imported seafood with exceptional Lobsters dishes, Japaneses starters, mouth-watering meats, Asian wok and Western grill treats. Gourmet cuisine, exceptional service, Live Jazz and tranquil surroundings. Explore our latest brunch version with the Mixology beverage package by Wynn, 4th Thailand Best Bartender from Diageo World Class 2018. Every Sunday from 12.00 - 15.30. Prices start from THB 2,800 net per person.