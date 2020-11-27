Go home and vote, or lose some civic rights, warns Phuket election office

PHUKET: The Phuket office of the Election Commission (PEC) has issued a notice “reminding” Phuket non-natives to go back to their hometown to vote in the upcoming for Provincial Administration Organisation (PAO, or OrBoJor) elections to be held nationwide on Dec 20 – as there will be no advance or distance voting held.



By The Phuket News

Saturday 28 November 2020, 10:00AM

The notice issued by the Phuket office of the Election Commission of Thailand. Image: PEC

Those who are unable to travel home to the constituency where they are registered to vote on the election day must provide written notice to their home District Office explaining why they are unable to vote, the PEC explained in its notice.

Voting is compulsory in Thailand. Failure to do so will result in the loss of several rights, such as to run as candidates in future elections and to serve as village or tambon chiefs (Phu Yai Baan and Kaman, respectively).

Those unable to vote must submit a form to their home District Office explaining their reason for being unable to vote. The form must be submitted within seven days before the election day, or within seven days after the election, the PEC explained.

In accordance with election law, explained the PEC, those who do not submit a written explanation for not voting will be no longer to be entitled to:

1) Register as a candidate for election as an MP, senator, PPAO President or PPAO Concillor

2) Register as a candidate for election as a community leader (Phu Yai Ban and Kamnan)

3) Sign a petition calling for the removal of a local administrative president or council member

4) Hold the position of an administrative official

5) Hold the position of deputy chief, secretary, assistant for secretary or advisor of a local government chief

6) Hold the position of secretary, assistant for secretary of the local government council president.

Of note, there are no other penalties – including fines – that can be enforced by law for not voting.