Oak Maedow Phuket
Oak Maedow Phuket BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Go home and vote, or lose some civic rights, warns Phuket election office

Go home and vote, or lose some civic rights, warns Phuket election office

PHUKET: The Phuket office of the Election Commission (PEC) has issued a notice “reminding” Phuket non-natives to go back to their hometown to vote in the upcoming for Provincial Administration Organisation (PAO, or OrBoJor) elections to be held nationwide on Dec 20 – as there will be no advance or distance voting held.


By The Phuket News

Saturday 28 November 2020, 10:00AM

The notice issued by the Phuket office of the Election Commission of Thailand. Image: PEC

The notice issued by the Phuket office of the Election Commission of Thailand. Image: PEC

Those who are unable to travel home to the constituency where they are registered to vote on the election day must provide written notice to their home District Office explaining why they are unable to vote, the PEC explained in its notice.

Voting is compulsory in Thailand. Failure to do so will result in the loss of several rights, such as to run as candidates in future elections and to serve as village or tambon chiefs (Phu Yai Baan and Kaman, respectively).

Those unable to vote must submit a form to their home District Office explaining their reason for being unable to vote. The form must be submitted within seven days before the election day, or within seven days after the election, the PEC explained.

In accordance with election law, explained the PEC, those who do not submit a written explanation for not voting will be no longer to be entitled to:

1) Register as a candidate for election as an MP, senator, PPAO President or PPAO Concillor

2) Register as a candidate for election as a community leader (Phu Yai Ban and Kamnan)

CMI - Thailand

3) Sign a petition calling for the removal of a local administrative president or council member

4) Hold the position of an administrative official

5) Hold the position of deputy chief, secretary, assistant for secretary or advisor of a local government chief

6) Hold the position of secretary, assistant for secretary of the local government council president.

Of note, there are no other penalties – including fines – that can be enforced by law for not voting.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Three foreign yachts dock in Phuket
Financial Thaimes: Why are your investments not working for you?
Police prepare for 3 days of anti-government protests
Medical marijuana makes headway in Phuket
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Bleak tourism prospects? Thailand Covid cases jump by 19! King cobra caught! || November 27
Phuket officials look to install animal shelters at all municipalities
DSI confirms discrepancies in land used by Thalang Technical College
Stress, mental health hit local officials’ agenda
China ramps up row, imposes high taxes on Australian wine
Tourism prospects opaque says TAT governor
UK asks regulator to study AstraZeneca vaccine
English skills drop again
Thailand returns Iranians held over bomb plot
B40bn high-speed train contracts inked
Snake warning issued as another king cobra caught

 

Phuket community
Phuket volunteers wanted to help return captive gibbons to the wild

Ah yes, and bring your own food please as well. Better to visit a Zoo in Europe instead....(Read More)

Phuket volunteers wanted to help return captive gibbons to the wild

So you basically need to pay 2500 THB and work for free 2 till 3 days 6 hours each day. Despite the ...(Read More)

Phuket officials look to install animal shelters at all municipalities

The Phuket authorities have never provided sufficient funds to run the place which is little more th...(Read More)

Phuket volunteers wanted to help return captive gibbons to the wild

K...oh really. What did this mean? "What about Phuket Government contribution?"...(Read More)

‘New Normal’ doubles cost of Phuket election

Read the article man..."reduce congestion of voters" What is more important to you. The li...(Read More)

DSI confirms discrepancies in land used by Thalang Technical College

So the DSI is acting like they are honest and impartial in their evaluation of the college land, thu...(Read More)

DSI confirms discrepancies in land used by Thalang Technical College

Gonna get a lot worse with the terrible Sor Por Kor decision- people could get killed....(Read More)

‘New Normal’ doubles cost of Phuket election

Jor12, by having each polling station 4 more hours open on voting Sunday you spread coming voters, a...(Read More)

Tourism prospects opaque says TAT governor

Seeing a leap in 2022? TAT forecast/expectation is pep talk. Based on nothing. "Normal" r...(Read More)

Tourism prospects opaque says TAT governor

80%? Yer 'avin a larf. TAT loves plucking figures out of the ether. There will never be a return...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
K9 Point
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
UWC Thailand
Kvik Phuket
Thanyapura Health 360
https://sgssecurity.com/
Diamond Resort Phuket
HeadStart International School Phuket
Phuket Property
Property in Phuket
Outrigger Laguna Phuket
Dan About Thailand
Holiday Inn Phuket Special offers
Thai Residential

 