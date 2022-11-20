333 at the beach
Go Green diving event underway in Patong

Go Green diving event underway in Patong

PHUKET: An initiative to encourage diving enthusiasts, athletes and the general public to be more conscious about environmental conservation and preservation got underway at Patong Beach yesterday (Nov 19).

marineenvironmentpollutionpatong
By The Phuket News

Sunday 20 November 2022, 01:25PM

The Go Green Active event was inaugurated at 9am yesterday morning by Patong Mayor Chalermsak Maneesri, who was joined by Phuket Vice Deputy Governor Pichet Panapong, members of Patong City Council and Admiral Arpakorn Yukongkaew, Commander-in-Chief of the 3rd Naval Area Command.

The event strives to rise awareness of challenges facing the environment and the importance of a recylced goods and a socially responsible waste management policy. Divers will be collecting trash from the ocean which is hoped that contribute positively to protecting coral reefs and all aquatic animals.

Over 4,000 athletes and “followers” were expected to take part where teams of environmentally responsible diving enthusiasts are competing for the Princess Sirivannavari’s Royal Trophy. Many other people from the general public joined to help with beach cleanups and other activities while learning more about nature conservation, local gastronomy and more.

An art exhibition showcasing art objects made of recycled waste is also on show at the event, organised by the Phuket office of the Ministry of Commerce.

Organisers are hoping the eco-oriented diving event will be a record-breaking one based on the number of participants which will be judged by the Guiness Book of Records. The event concludes today (Nov 20).

Prab | 20 November 2022 - 14:27:10 

not only Patong..all Thailand is going very green those days...555

 

