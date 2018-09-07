The Secretary of Go Eco Phuket, Ittiput Schadt, said, “This activity is being held with cooperation from the Royal Thai Navy Third Area Commandand officials from the Department of Marine and Coastal Resources (DMCR).
“People are uniting for this activity which aims to improve underwater cleanliness and the environment,” he said.
The activity will see rubbish cleared from the waters at Coral island, Racha Noi and Racha Yai on Sept 15.
“Anyone interested can register via https://www.facebook.com/goecophuket1/,” Mr Ittiput added.
Timothy | 12 September 2018 - 09:11:51