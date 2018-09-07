Go Eco Phuket call for volunteers for underwater clean up

PHUKET: Go Eco Phuket are calling for volunteers to take part in an underwater clean up that will take place at 7am on September 15.

environmentmarinepollution

By Tanyaluk Sakoot

Friday 7 September 2018, 05:21PM

The activity will see rubbish cleared from the waters at Coral island, Racha Noi and Racha Yai on Sept 15. Photo: Go Eco Phuket

The Secretary of Go Eco Phuket, Ittiput Schadt, said, “This activity is being held with cooperation from the Royal Thai Navy Third Area Commandand officials from the Department of Marine and Coastal Resources (DMCR). “People are uniting for this activity which aims to improve underwater cleanliness and the environment,” he said. The activity will see rubbish cleared from the waters at Coral island, Racha Noi and Racha Yai on Sept 15. “Anyone interested can register via https://www.facebook.com/goecophuket1/,” Mr Ittiput added.