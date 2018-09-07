THE PAVILIONS PHUKET EPL Prediction Competition 2018-2019 Kata Rocks
Go Eco Phuket call for volunteers for underwater clean up

PHUKET: Go Eco Phuket are calling for volunteers to take part in an underwater clean up that will take place at 7am on September 15.

environmentmarinepollution
By Tanyaluk Sakoot

Friday 7 September 2018, 05:21PM

The activity will see rubbish cleared from the waters at Coral island, Racha Noi and Racha Yai on Sept 15. Photo: Go Eco Phuket

The Secretary of Go Eco Phuket, Ittiput Schadt, said, “This activity is being held with cooperation from the Royal Thai Navy Third Area Commandand officials from the Department of Marine and Coastal Resources (DMCR).

“People are uniting for this activity which aims to improve underwater cleanliness and the environment,” he said.

The activity will see rubbish cleared from the waters at Coral island, Racha Noi and Racha Yai on Sept 15.

“Anyone interested can register via https://www.facebook.com/goecophuket1/,” Mr Ittiput added.

 

 

Timothy | 12 September 2018 - 09:11:51 

Watch the video of the van crash from yesterday. The typical Thai idiot stumbling around having a drink of something. Then just casually tosses the empty can into the bushes. It is totally normal, ingrained behaviour. Something so natural that they don't even think twice about throwing their garbage wherever they like. Hopeless...

Pauly44 | 11 September 2018 - 08:12:28 

ematt - this is a forum for readers to post their opinion on news articles which they are entitled to do so, I find it very entertaining to read some of the whacky comments from the applogists like yourself, perhaps you are taking this a little too seriously!

ematt | 10 September 2018 - 17:53:06 

For all of the farang posting here who think every news story is personally about them, I would point out that Go Eco Phuket is a Thai organisation. I'm sure they could not care less if you join them of not (or what you think about them, for that matter).

Pauly44 | 10 September 2018 - 16:39:47 

DK - Because the responsibility lies with the local population to stop trashing their own environment, until they take responsibility for their actions there is no point!

Christy Sweet | 10 September 2018 - 15:21:22 

No No No ! Stop enabling this culture's filthy habits by cleaning up after it.  Let Thais reap what they have sown, they will not stop it otherwise.

DeKaaskopp | 10 September 2018 - 11:42:48 

Joining hands together for a clean up is always a good thing,yet some people question it again.Why isn't our marine life expert and Padi diver joining them instead of posting derogatory comments?

Wiesel | 09 September 2018 - 12:11:04 

much more to clean is at Koh Lon but who cares???

Kurt | 08 September 2018 - 17:32:40 

Thai Officials become professionals in asking for volunteer work. It is a great way to keep budgets out of the sun and make them disappear. It only costs a few t-shirts and caps. Oh, and a photo taking, of course. Plus the slogan: " To honor .."

malczx7r | 08 September 2018 - 16:07:10 

Amazing, when they want you to do something for free, no work permit required!

