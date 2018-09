Start From: Saturday 15 September 2018, 07:00AM to Saturday 15 September 2018, 06:00PM Mon. Tue. Wed. Thu. Fri. Sat. Sun.

The “International Coastal Cleanup (ICC) Day 2018” will be this Saturday (Sept 15), and GO ECO PHUKET will hold its Marine Scuba Diving Exhibition Environmentally Friendly cleanup, with participants meeting at Chalong Pier from 7am. About 200 participants from the public sector will be attending, with about 300 people involved in the garbage collection. Join the effort!