British International School, Phuket
333 at the beach Pro Property Partners British International School, Phuket
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Glove procurement cases take shape

Glove procurement cases take shape

BANGKOK: The Public Warehouse Organization (PWO) has been working with the National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC) and Anti-Money Laundering Office (Amlo) to proceed with lawsuits against those involved in corruption in procuring 500 million boxes of rubber gloves worth B112 billion in 2020.

corruption
By Bangkok Post

Friday 5 May 2023, 01:16PM

Gloves worth millions of baht seized by police and officials from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) during raids in five provinces in September 2020. Photo: Bangkok Post / File

Gloves worth millions of baht seized by police and officials from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) during raids in five provinces in September 2020. Photo: Bangkok Post / File

PWO director Kriangsak Prateepvisut said yesterday (May 4) that the PWO is preparing to file civil and criminal lawsuits against those offenders after the NACC last month found grounds against 22 suspects, including senior PWO officials involved with alleged corruption in the gloves’ procurement.

The initial damage to the PWO was estimated at B2bn, which excluded the interest that acting PWO director Pol Col Rungroj Puttiyaphiwat and his associates colluded in withdrawing from the PWO’s bank account to pay a deposit to Guardian Gloves Co Ltd, Mr Kriangsak said.

Guardian Gloves received orders from the PWO to supply rubber gloves which were in high demand during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, reports the Bangkok Post.

The PWO put down B2bn as a deposit for the order. However, the PWO never received a single pair of gloves, and the organisation has now scrapped the contract with the firm.

Laguna Phuket 2023

Mr Kriangsak said the NACC earlier froze B550 million of the B2bn in the bank account of Guardian Gloves, as well as 33 rai of land. Besides the bank account, Amlo discovered additional amounts of assets but said they cannot be disclosed for now.

That said, the PWO will cooperate with the two agencies to retrieve its assets soon, Mr Kriangsak explained. He said the tortious liability of state officials had been vetted by the panel and will be submitted to the Finance Ministry so that a civil lawsuit can be launched.

The PWO has also coordinated with the NACC to obtain information and send it to Amlo to probe transactions with the firm to file criminal lawsuits in relation to corruption.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

* (Not Hotmail/Outlook)
CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Out-of-season turtle nest found north of Phuket
Weekend prohibition rule to include ban on “alcohol consumption gathering”
Mai Khao mayor declares war on illegal roadside billboards
Overseas voting almost done
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Foreigners asked for home photos by Phuket Immigration, Face scans for bank apps || May 4
Foreign woman crushed by 22-wheeler in Chalong
Boy, 10, in critical condition after near drowning incident
Industry urges drought measures
Lawyers look to expand free legal advice at police stations
Two arrested for illegal fishing off Cape Panwa
Myanmar junta pardons more than 2,000 political prisoners
’Aem’ Cyanide’s police ex-husband arrested
Phuket Immigration demands title deeds, home walk-throughs for permit to stay extensions
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Machete murder fugitive caught in Phuket, Island inmates to become boatbuilders || May 3
Phuket marine safety ramped up for long weekend

 

Phuket community
Alcohol bans for election days confirmed

So move there and do us all a favour. ...(Read More)

Boy, 10, in critical condition after near drowning incident

@JohnC. You are the living embodiment of a lack of compassion, and I find your comments, not only di...(Read More)

Foreign woman crushed by 22-wheeler in Chalong

Those witnesses who tried to cover for the parked car driver should be fined or imprisoned for makin...(Read More)

Mai Khao mayor declares war on illegal roadside billboards

Good for him...finally a local official that does something worthwhile for his district....(Read More)

Alcohol bans for election days confirmed

Saki81, in many muslim countries non muslims can drink alcohol, like on Maldives, Malaysia, etc. In...(Read More)

Foreign woman crushed by 22-wheeler in Chalong

I just saw the CCTV clip of this. The cause was some moron parked on the left side of the road, and ...(Read More)

Evidence implicates police officer in ‘Aem Cyanide’ case

According BP the (police-) husband is out on bail, coz no evidence that he has to do anything with t...(Read More)

Foreign woman crushed by 22-wheeler in Chalong

We daily see 'near misses' with motorbikes on the roads, mostly due to reckless driving with...(Read More)

Lawyers look to expand free legal advice at police stations

When RTP arrests you, is the Thai law giving you the right to demand a lawyer present before answeri...(Read More)

Alcohol bans for election days confirmed

Alcohol ban. Two bad consecutive Saturday nights for tourists and restaurants/entertainment venues o...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Ixina Thailand
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Pro Property Partners
Thai Residential
Blue Tree Phuket
Phuket Property
Open Kitchen Laguna
The Pavilions Phuket
HeadStart International School Phuket
Brightview Center
SAii Laguna Sunday Brunch
SALA

 