The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
The Phuket News Phuket Entertainment
The Phuket News Arts | Community | Culture | Dining | Education | Phuket Entertainment | Environment | Health | People | Technology | Travel | World Entertainment XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Global superyacht players converge on Phuket today for KRSR 2017

The most exclusive yachting event in Asia, the Kata Rocks Superyacht Rendezvous (KRSR), commenced today and will feature a multitude of glamorous parties and dinners, hosted by industry leaders from the world’s leading yachting brands, over its three-day schedule.

The Phuket News

Friday 8 December 2017, 12:39PM

THE SUPERYACHT LIFE

The organisers of the event, Infinite Luxury, expect to exceed last year’s line up of 17 participating yachts with some of the world’s most prestigious yacht brands joining this year’s rendezvous. The largest yacht in attendance will be the majestic 70-metre Feadship Lady Christine, which will host a private owners’ party.

Adding to the on-board party fun is the Northrop & Johnson’s sunset cruise, hosted on the Zeelander (Dec 10). In addition, guests will also have ample opportunities to experience the various participating superyachts during the “yacht hop” today (Dec 8), as part of the new “King’s Cup Superyacht Experience”. Attending superyachts will take participants out for the exciting final race-day action of the prestigious Phuket King’s Cup Regatta.

 

LA DOLCE VITA

Embracing the art of Dutch maritime craftsmanship and custom luxury sailing yachts, Royal Huisman joins the KRSR this year with an exclusive brunch in a Sky Pool Villa Penthouse on Sunday (Dec 10), celebrating its “Spirit of Individuality” and “Passion for Perfection” in Asia.

But mid-day refreshments and celebrations begin today (Dec 8) with Burgess on the magnificent 51m MY Northern Sun and with Princess Yachts on a recently launched 32m superyacht.

 

NEW ARRIVAL IN ASIA

Global yachting brands also choose the Kata Rocks Superyacht Rendezvous to launch in Asia. Contest Yachts, an iconic leader in custom-built sail yachts, introduced the family-owned company at its Asia launch cocktail party yesterday (Dec 7) at Kata Rocks.

 

The NAKA Island

ELEGANCE AND GLAMOUR

Long-time supporter Lee Marine expands its KRSR profile this year with its own “Lee Marine Luxury Tasting” event for its clients and discerning guests today (Dec 8). Later is also the Boat International Party, with the global media authority on super yachting joining the event for the first time.

Tomorrow (Dec 9) will see a gourmet beach BBQ at The Surin Phuket, which is poised to be another posh affair welcoming owners, industry moguls and discerning guests.

 

OWNERS’ DINNERS

The Feadship Owners’ Dinner on Saturday (Dec 9) is the marquee event of the KRSR. It will gather a curated group of yacht owners, Kata Rocks villa owners, and the highest-net-worth clientele for an evening of fine dining and informal business conversations.

Added for the first time at the KRSR, Benetti and VistaJet are joining forces to host their own exclusive Benetti & VistaJet Owners’ Dinner (Dec 9), leveraging the ultimate dream pairing of superyachts and private jet charters.

And once again the KRSR, now officially recognised as Asia’s most exclusive invitation-only superyacht event, concludes with the highly anticipated Charter Season Opening Party on Sunday (Dec 10).

All told it adds another feather in the cap of “Brand Phuket”, as the KRSR continues to elevate the destination to elite, new “superyacht hotspot” status on par with the likes of Monaco and the Caribbean.

 

The Phuket News is a proud sponsor of this event.

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:

Comments Left: Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail: (No Hotmail, Live, MSN and Outlook accepted at this time)
Security:
   => Forget password?

Be the first to comment.
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Officials to propose Andaman Sea zone becomes Unesco World Heritage Site

Hard to imagine Thailand being worthy of managing a UNESCO site. First they should address being one of the top 5 sources of ocean plastic pollution ...(Read More)

Wildlife officials to check Phuket beach over slow loris tout photos

So, “Iguanas are imported from abroad, they are not Thai wildlife, so they aren’t protected by Thai law." But then Mr Piyawat said you can re...(Read More)

Swiss tourist fined in Phuket for encroaching a National Park protected zone

In such case fine Foreigners double then a Thai. It doesn’t mean if Thais ignore the rules and laws foreigners are also allowed to do so. For sample...(Read More)

Heavy rain across Phuket overnight causes widespread flooding

Well, many place got a cleaning and refreshment washing up. What is there to monitor every time, ordered by Government? As long there is no water ...(Read More)

Downed poles leave Phuket residents powerless, causes traffic delays

I don't understand why they between Karon and Patong not put all this cables underground. Space enough, no housing areas, no land requiring needed...(Read More)

Deputy PM to be asked to explain his ‘bling’, says anti-graft body chief

The assets declaration lists of this general is quite a eye opener (published in BangkokPost). Hard to understand how a army man in a third world cou...(Read More)

Wildlife officials to check Phuket beach over slow loris tout photos

Do the thai laws allow to import Iguanas but than not protect them against exploitation?...(Read More)

Wildlife officials to check Phuket beach over slow loris tout photos

A be on the Karon Police Station about 20 times whit picture of this people ,But this Lasy Police Station never have time. They have time in the Morni...(Read More)

Downed poles leave Phuket residents powerless, causes traffic delays

They've been digging ditches at the side of the main road for weeks which probably loosened the power poles - the holes are quite deep. Yawn!...(Read More)

Temporary plan set for Patong wastewater treatment during high season

The Picture shows why this work has no priority and goes slow. See the equipment in use, and the number of workers there. Perhaps big budget, but ch...(Read More)
The Phuket News
Bangkok Hospital Phuket
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
World Entertainment
Photo Galleries
COLOURING BOOK
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2017 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.