Global superyacht players converge on Phuket today for KRSR 2017

The most exclusive yachting event in Asia, the Kata Rocks Superyacht Rendezvous (KRSR), commenced today and will feature a multitude of glamorous parties and dinners, hosted by industry leaders from the world’s leading yachting brands, over its three-day schedule.

Friday 8 December 2017, 12:39PM

THE SUPERYACHT LIFE

The organisers of the event, Infinite Luxury, expect to exceed last year’s line up of 17 participating yachts with some of the world’s most prestigious yacht brands joining this year’s rendezvous. The largest yacht in attendance will be the majestic 70-metre Feadship Lady Christine, which will host a private owners’ party.

Adding to the on-board party fun is the Northrop & Johnson’s sunset cruise, hosted on the Zeelander (Dec 10). In addition, guests will also have ample opportunities to experience the various participating superyachts during the “yacht hop” today (Dec 8), as part of the new “King’s Cup Superyacht Experience”. Attending superyachts will take participants out for the exciting final race-day action of the prestigious Phuket King’s Cup Regatta.

LA DOLCE VITA

Embracing the art of Dutch maritime craftsmanship and custom luxury sailing yachts, Royal Huisman joins the KRSR this year with an exclusive brunch in a Sky Pool Villa Penthouse on Sunday (Dec 10), celebrating its “Spirit of Individuality” and “Passion for Perfection” in Asia.

But mid-day refreshments and celebrations begin today (Dec 8) with Burgess on the magnificent 51m MY Northern Sun and with Princess Yachts on a recently launched 32m superyacht.

NEW ARRIVAL IN ASIA

Global yachting brands also choose the Kata Rocks Superyacht Rendezvous to launch in Asia. Contest Yachts, an iconic leader in custom-built sail yachts, introduced the family-owned company at its Asia launch cocktail party yesterday (Dec 7) at Kata Rocks.

ELEGANCE AND GLAMOUR

Long-time supporter Lee Marine expands its KRSR profile this year with its own “Lee Marine Luxury Tasting” event for its clients and discerning guests today (Dec 8). Later is also the Boat International Party, with the global media authority on super yachting joining the event for the first time.

Tomorrow (Dec 9) will see a gourmet beach BBQ at The Surin Phuket, which is poised to be another posh affair welcoming owners, industry moguls and discerning guests.

OWNERS’ DINNERS

The Feadship Owners’ Dinner on Saturday (Dec 9) is the marquee event of the KRSR. It will gather a curated group of yacht owners, Kata Rocks villa owners, and the highest-net-worth clientele for an evening of fine dining and informal business conversations.

Added for the first time at the KRSR, Benetti and VistaJet are joining forces to host their own exclusive Benetti & VistaJet Owners’ Dinner (Dec 9), leveraging the ultimate dream pairing of superyachts and private jet charters.

And once again the KRSR, now officially recognised as Asia’s most exclusive invitation-only superyacht event, concludes with the highly anticipated Charter Season Opening Party on Sunday (Dec 10).

All told it adds another feather in the cap of “Brand Phuket”, as the KRSR continues to elevate the destination to elite, new “superyacht hotspot” status on par with the likes of Monaco and the Caribbean.

The Phuket News is a proud sponsor of this event.