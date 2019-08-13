Global Capital Flows: Growing caution causes global real estate investment to dip in H1 as expected, but demand remains, reports JLL

Investment in global commercial real estate has cooled slightly this year after a bumper 2018 and caution amid political and economic uncertainty. Global real estate investment volumes hit US$341 billion in the first half of 2019, down 9% from the same period last year, reports global commercial real estate services firm JLL.

By The Phuket News

Tuesday 13 August 2019, 12:16PM

Asia-Pacific broke yet another record as volumes hit a new first-half high of US$86bn, according to the latest cross-border flows data from JLL. Image: JLL

A dip was widely expected after 2018 marked the highest investment volumes since 2007. Also contributing to the drop has been some restraint among investors, who are contending with a slowdown in global economic growth, political upheaval, and a changing retail landscape.

“As we look ahead to the second half of the year, we expect investment to decline by approximately 5-10%, to around US$730bn for the full year, as investors continue to respond to the overall global environment,” says Pranav Sethuraman from JLL’s Global Capital Markets Research team.

As the current cycle continues to extend, managers are finding it challenging to deploy capital in an environment of elevated prices. Dry powder continues to build and stands at a record US$331bn.

While global investment was down, activity was far from homogeneous. Investment fell in the EMEA and Americas regions, but Asia-Pacific broke yet another record as volumes hit a new first-half high of US$86bn, according to the latest cross-border flows data from JLL.

Demand for commercial real estate hasn’t waned, either. Fundraising by private closed-end real estate funds recorded its highest ever first-half level at over US$80.3bn.

“Risk-free rates continue to plummet, lowering financing costs and widening spreads to property at a time when investors are hungrier than ever for yield,” Sethuraman says.

“Although prices are elevated across many global markets, fundamentals remain sound, underwriting is disciplined, debt levels are generally modest, and investors remain keen to access the sector,” he says.

Click here to download Jll's full Global Capital Flows report.