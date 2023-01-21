Giving back to the local community via the Daxio Run

RUNNING: A free to enter charity-themed fun run is being held in Kata and Karon next Saturday (Jan 28) where top-placed finishers stand to win a prize pot of over B500,000.

Running

By The Phuket News

Sunday 22 January 2023, 10:00AM

The run is part of a Blockchain P2E and Metaverse convention being organised by Daxio, a blockchain gaming company, and will take place between 6am and 3pm.

The Daxio Run is part of a series of charity based initiatives the company undertakes which helps give back to the local community.

The run itself will be limited to 2,000 participants but is free to enter and is expected to attract both local and foreign runners.

Those who wish to take part can do so on a first come first served basis, with the 2,000 running shirts available between 6am and 8am on the day of the race.

The running route starts at 6am at Karon Lake and ends at Kata Beach in front of the Super Surf House.

There are four different classes for runners to participate in, namely Open Male, Open Female, Walk and Run and Fun Run.

There will be cash prizes for the top 10 finishers in each class, with medals being distributed to the top three runners in each, and all participants will receive a free Daxio-Run shirt.

The prizes for each class are as follows:

1st place: B50,000 plus a medal

2nd place: B30,000 plus a medal

3rd place: B20,000 plus a medal

4th place: B8,000

5th place: B6,000

6th place: B5,000

7th place: B4,000

8th place: B3,000

9th place: B2,000

10th place: B1,000

Daxio is a blockchain gaming platform and a metaverse with close to 100,000 players and participants from all over the world.

The company has chosen to host a variety of events in Kata and Karon during the past five years which have managed to attract thousands of people from overseas to the area. They even managed to do so during the extremely challenging times of the COVID-19 pandemic over the past three years. As this was a time when local businesses suffered heavily from a lack of tourism and therefore revenue, Daxio continuing to host events and attract people to the area was hugely significant.

Past events have included sending tourists to major tourist spots in tuk-tuks to solve riddles and tasks, taking selfies and posting on social media.

Daxio are heavily involved with working with the local community and giving back through a variety of charity based initiatives, where many of their events are specifically structured to do exactly this. For example, a key aspect of the Daxio Run is there is no entry fee, unlike many other similarly themed events across the island, although there is a sizeable cash prize up for grabs for the top placed finishers.

Elsewhere, in addition to the Daxio Run, the company has also previously donated and helped elderly members of the community, local schools, life guards, Tessaban and the Kamnan Group as well as helping with charity relief drives for the local Kata and Karon communities during the darkest days of COVID-19 by providing food and essential household items to those most in need.

During their last event, Daxio donated 10 Automated External Defibrillators which have since managed to help save the lifes of many tourists and locals in Phuket.

Those interested in participating in the Daxio Run should arrive early to ensure they can avail one of the limited 2,000 running shirts between 6am and 8am on Jan 28.