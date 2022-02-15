BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
Give happiness to Phuket people event bombs as locals queue for Favipiravir

PHUKET: Governor Narong Woonciew presided over an event at the new Phuket Provincial Hall last night to help boost tourism promotion for Phuket that was devoid of attendees, while earlier in the day local residents were queuing to receive Favipiravir for treatment of COVID-19 symptoms at the Aunjai Clinic located in the adjacent building.

COVID-19Coronavirushealth
By The Phuket News

Tuesday 15 February 2022, 12:00PM

People queue in front of the Aunjai Clinic as they wait to receive Favipiravir for treatment of COVID-19 symptoms. Photo: Phuket Info Center

People queue in front of the Aunjai Clinic as they wait to receive Favipiravir for treatment of COVID-19 symptoms. Photo: Phuket Info Center

Students perform live music on stage at the event. Photo: Radio Thailand Phuket

Students perform live music on stage at the event. Photo: Radio Thailand Phuket

The event, named ‘Ratree Jan Pradabmuk’ (The Night of the Moon), was held last night and will be held again tonight (Feb 14-15) with the aim of promoting good relations between government departments and the private sector and local residents.

Pramookpisit Achariyachai ‒ PKCD co-founder, president of the Kata Group of companies and Finnish honorary consul for Phuket, Phang Nga and Krabi ‒ was present, noted a report of the event by Radio Thailand Phuket, which through the National Broadcasting Services of Thailand (NBT) operates under the Public Relations Department.

The event held activities to highlight a campaign to promote locally made traditional Thai fabrics and the distribution of community products made using traditional skills.

Proceeds from the event, after expenses, will be donated to the Phuket Red Cross for use in charitable activities to help locals, the report noted.

Mr Pramookpisit stated that the event was the first of its kind held in Phuket “during the COVID-19 pandemic”.

“This event is like an informal celebration of the new Phuket Provincial Hall, as well as to give a chance for Phuket locals to see the beauty of Phuket Provincial Hall which was built in striking architectural design," he said.

“We organised this event in the hope of giving happiness to the local people after having fought the COVID-19 epidemic for around two years and also to commemorate Phuket’s precious song named ‘Yod Naree Sri Thalang’,” he continued.

"The event is carried out under COVID-19 prevention measures, including screening [of arrivals] at the front of the event and the distancing chairs," Mr Pramookpisit pointed out.

The orchestra from Phuket Thaihua ASEAN Wittaya School, Andaman Band and invited “honorary” singers joined together to sing and perform at the event, he added.

Meanwhile, the Phuket Info Center, operated by the Phuket office of the Ministry of Interior, this morning (Feb 15) posted a comparison of the poor turnout for the event last night compared with the number of people queuing in front of the Aunjai Clinic in the next building at the new Provincial Hall complex to receive medicine for treatment of COVID-19 symptoms.

The post marked that the local residents were waiting to receive Favipiravir from the clinic, which has been set up to support, direct, and provide basic medical services for people infected with COVID-19 but are experiencing only light symptoms of infection.

Pooliekev | 15 February 2022 - 15:59:02 

Why should we care? Why not celebrate?

Fascinated | 15 February 2022 - 12:34:35 

No chance of the 'expenses' being audited though.

 

