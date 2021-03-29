The KISP Under-17 girls team excelled as a team and thoroughly deserved their 3-1 victory against the parent and teacher combination team in a closely fought and thoroughly enjoyable match for all involved.
With the scores tied 1-1 at the three quarter mark, the students upped their game to register two well constructed goals in the last quarter which secured their deserved win.
A huge congratulations goes to the winners, both teams and everyone who played in the game which was conducted in such a friendly yet competitive spirit.
A big shout out also to all those involved in making the game happen and also thanks to the supporters who came down and cheered both teams on!
