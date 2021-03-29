BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
The Phuket News
Girls teach parents and teachers a football lesson

Girls teach parents and teachers a football lesson

FOOTBALL: A selection of teachers and students’ parents from Kajonkiet International School, Phuket (KISP) were given a lesson on the football pitch last Tuesday (Mar 23) when teams took to the field at the school campus.

Football
By The Phuket News

Wednesday 31 March 2021, 08:30AM

Photo: Donna Toon.

Photo: Donna Toon.

Photo: Donna Toon

Photo: Donna Toon

The KISP Under-17 girls team excelled as a team and thoroughly deserved their 3-1 victory against the parent and teacher combination team in a closely fought and thoroughly enjoyable match for all involved.

With the scores tied 1-1 at the three quarter mark, the students upped their game to register two well constructed goals in the last quarter which secured their deserved win.

A huge congratulations goes to the winners, both teams and everyone who played in the game which was conducted in such a friendly yet competitive spirit.

A big shout out also to all those involved in making the game happen and also thanks to the supporters who came down and cheered both teams on!

