Girl power rules at the Kamala Open Singles Championship

BOWLS: With the afternoon sun blazing down, 16 hopefuls took to the green at Kamala Lawn Bowls Club last Monday (Dec 13) for The Kamala Open Singles Championship, the second of this year’s series of major championships.

Bowls
By Robert Knight

Sunday 19 December 2021, 10:15AM

Action from the final as Dot delivers and Nidnoi looks on. Photo: Robert Knight

Nidnoi and Dot evaluate the scores on another tight end. Photo: Robert Knight

Nidnoi and Dot with organiser Ken Sampert. Photo: Robert Knight

Nidnoi and Glenn with their trophies and organiser Ken Sampert. Photo: Robert Knight

Early competition action. Photo: Robert Knight

For this competition a straight forward sudden death knockout format was used meaning mistakes would be costly and irreversibe. Consistent form throughout would be crucial, especially on the fastest green conditions seen for a while.

Five former champions perished in the first round, with a notable casualty being current club champion Ron Blackwood who was turfed out by Nidnoi Worada. The Thai lady bowler rose like a phoenix from the ashes to overturn a 3 point defecit on the final end of their game with a maximum 4 pointer.

In the quarter finals, the closest match was between Dot Barker and Nobby Styles which necessitated an extra end decider. Dot managed to ultimately triumph to progress along with Nidnoi, Geoff “Sharpy” Sharp and serial winner and current Phuket Open 2021 champion Ulf (Ue) Egerstad to set up a semi-final line-up that was dubbed “battle of the sexes” with Dot facing Ue and Nidnoi facing Sharpy.

After falling behind 4-1 early in her match against Ue, Dot responded with a crucial 4 pointer to sneak ahead, before Ue levelled the match on end 5. Dot then claimed the spoils in the ensuing 4 ends with yet another maximum 4 on end 9 to move into an unassailable 13-5 lead.

In the other semi-final Nidnoi and Sharpy were also tied after 5 ends before Nidnoi, in a similar vein to Dot in the previous match, managed to pull away to win 9-5.

The standard of bowling by both Dot and Nidnoi was nothing short of sensational and meant it set an historic and momentous occasion with the first ever all female final!

After 7 ends the score was tied at 5-5 before Nidnoi edged into a 7-5 lead leading into the critical final end.

Dot knew that she needed to score 2 points to take the match into extra time or 3 points for victory and with her final 4 balls she managed to serve up two superb “touchers” to level the game.

Nidnois’ third bowl out of four was an accurate forced drive that split Dot’s two touchers and left the Thai holding the shot. With her other bowls scattered, Dot’s only chance was to bowl another two “touchers”, a very big ask but not something beyond her capabilities. However, it was not to be on this occasion as Nidnoi added a further 2 shots on that end to deservingly win her first major tournament with a 9-5 score.

It was a fantastic final of the highest calibre played in the best of sporting spirit, something evident at the climax by the rousing round of applause from the spectators and fellow competitors.

Glenn Collins took the plate competition contested between the first-round losers with a comprehensive 11-2 victory over Dean Lambert. Glenn’s victory ensured it was a clean sweep on the day and the trophies were kept in the family as he is, in his own words, Nidnoi’s “insignificant other half!”

Kamala lawn bowls is open five days a week from Monday to Friday. All are welcome to have a go at this cheap and enjoyable sport and all equipment is provided. For further details on Lawn bowls in Phuket contact the club on 0991307299.

