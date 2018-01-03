SURAT THANI: A nine-year-old girl was found dead in her bed this morning (Jan 3) after being bitten overnight by a cobra also discovered under the blanket.

Wednesday 3 January 2018, 05:46PM

A policeman shows the cobra beaten to death by neighbours after a nine-year-old girl was fatally bitten in her in bed overnight in Chai Buri district of Surat Thani. Photo: Supapong Chaolan

Prapawee Prawat was found dead by her grandparents at their home in Chai Buri district, police said.

Maj Thankorn Meenim of Chai Buri Police Station said when he examined the girl he saw what seemed to be a snake bite on her right forefinger.

She appeared to have been dead for at least eight hours, he said.

Her grandmother and great grandmother told police they found a cobra in her bed under the blanket. It was later killed by their neighbours.

Miss Prapawee’s body was sent to Chai Buri Hospital for an autopsy to confirm the cause of death.

Read original story here.