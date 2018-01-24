The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Oju Group
Girl, 6, injured in Phuket three-vehicle accident

PHUKET: Police have confirmed that a 6-year-old girl was among three people injured in an accident involving two motorbikes and a car on Thepkrasattri Rd in Thalang last night (Jan 23).

Shela Riva

Wednesday 24 January 2018, 12:29PM

Capt Warawut Sensop of the Thalang Police told The Phuket News this morning that he had yet to determine exactly what happened in the accident, but did confirm that three people were injured in the collisions.

The accident, involving a Fino motorbike, a Yamaha “big bike” and a Honda car, occurred in front of Ban Porn National Housing Authority estate at around 7:30pm, Capt Warawut said.

“One person sustained major injures and two sustained minor injuries, including a 6-year-old girl,” he said.

“All the injured were persons who were riding on motorbikes. The people travelling in the car were not injured,” he added.

Capt Warawut said that all three injured were taken to Thalang Hospital.

“Right now it is still unclear how the accident happened. I have yet to investigate because those involved are still hospitalised,” he said.

“No charges have been filed yet,” he confirmed.

However, photos of the scene provided to The Phuket News show the force of the impact left a section of the Yamaha “big bike” still lodged into the heavily damaged rear of the Honda City sedan involved in the accident.

Capt Warawut promptly ended the call before The Phuket News could enquire further about the incident.

A witness of the accident, who preferred not to be named told The Phuket News,  "A Fino motorbike turned left out of Mae Somphong market, while the big bike was speeding straight on the road. The Fino cut out in front of the big bike, causing the big bike to collide into the Fino."

"With the force of the big bike, it then crashed into the back of the white car that was driving in front," she said.

"The driver of the Fino was left injured in the middle of the central reservation.

"Another child and woman were left injured in the middle of the street," she added.

"The entire front of the big bike was totalled and the driver of the big bike was left injured in the central reservation, but he was not injured as he was wearing safety gear," said the witness.

 

 
Kurt | 24 January 2018 - 13:39:01

A lovely together thing of speed, not looking right, not looking left, not anticipating ahead.
The car damage behind is impressive.
Than you get this happening. So unneeded.
Always sad that children are hurt because of 'adult driving'.

