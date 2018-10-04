THE PAVILIONS PHUKET EPL Prediction Competition 2018-2019 Kata Rocks
Login | Create Account Poll Currency Weather Facebook Youtube Search

Girl, 13, lured into Pattaya sex trade

CHONBURI: A young female suspect has been nabbed by police after she allegedly procured a 13-year-old girl to have sex with an elderly Japanese man in Pattaya.

Thursday 4 October 2018, 09:05AM

On Monday, police nabbed Hiroyuki Nakashima at his room after finding the 71-year-old allegedly contacted Phloiphan to send him an underage girl. Photo: via Bangkok Post

On Monday, police nabbed Hiroyuki Nakashima at his room after finding the 71-year-old allegedly contacted Phloiphan to send him an underage girl. Photo: via Bangkok Post

Her arrest adds to a growing concern that the age of suspects in sex crimes is getting lower.

At the age of 20, Phloiphan Mueangdit allegedly runs a sex trade, and procured the victim for the Japanese man, himself caught two days earlier at his condominium on Jomtien Beach in Chonburi’s Bang Lamung district.

Phloiphan was detained after she was found by officers yesterday (Oct 3) at a food shop in Soi Map Yai Lia 31 in the district.

She was accused of luring an underage girl for a sex service, an act that will also implicate her in a human trafficking charge, according to investigators led by Pattaya police chief Col Aphichai Kropphet.

An initial investigation found another Thai male was also involved in the wrongdoing, police said.

Police are making further probes so as to bring this male suspect to justice.

On Monday (Oct 1), they nabbed Hiroyuki Nakashima at his room after finding the 71-year-old allegedly contacted Phloiphan to send him an underage girl.

Among items confiscated from his room were pornographic magazines, sex toys and a camera secretly installed on the ceiling. It is believed this was set up to record him having sex with the girl, police said.

In June this year, a 17-year-old girl was arrested on a charge of providing a 14-year-old-girl to have sex with an Indian tourist in Pattaya while a teenage boy allegedly procured senior high-school students for six customers in Nakhon Sawan.

In August, police nabbed a 19-year-old female for allegedly procuring a 15-year-old girl to provide sex services for a drug network in the northeastern province of Roi Et.

Read original story here.

 

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

Comments Here:
Comments Left:
# Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

China ‘okay’ about fracas at airport
Government attempts to woo back wary China travellers
Cops arrest four fugitive Chinese fraud suspects
Airport guard’s assault attempt on Chinese tourist worries Prayut
Drug use eclipses Full Moon party
A ‘Headache’ for Thai junta
Immigration police gear up for MotoGP invasion
NLA says pot and kratom bill ‘likely to be passed’
‘Big Joke’ tipped to be immigration chief
Location, design of Suvarnabhumi’s passenger terminal questioned
Men re-enact the murder of rich couple
British divers rescued Thai adults before saving ‘Wild Boars’: report
Hospital apologises for nurse’s violent handling of old patient
Traffickers jailed over child flower sellers
Medical marijuana trials to start soon

 

Phuket community
One tsunami-warning buoy not functioning, towers functional but some faulty

Weird article.Full of contradictions....(Read More)

One tsunami-warning buoy not functioning, towers functional but some faulty

The warning systems should be top priority, some people have very short memories of what happened in...(Read More)

One tsunami-warning buoy not functioning, towers functional but some faulty

Why was the defect tsunami buoy 6 months ago not replaces by a spare/reserve buoy, and the broken bu...(Read More)

Phuket pickup driver injured when vehicle rear-ends ice truck

How many people sleep when driving, seems to be a high number, on a small island. LOS, Land Of Snooz...(Read More)

One dead in ‘Phoenix’ salvage operation

Conjecture is a poor excuse for facts....(Read More)

Phuket sees 50% drop in Chinese tour groups arrivals

It must be extremely important to conclude who was or were responsible for taking th Phoenix out in ...(Read More)

Patong Mayor holds emergency meeting over floods, landslides

Landslides are not result of heavy downpour. It happens during downpour, but are result of hills can...(Read More)

Phuket sees 50% drop in Chinese tour groups arrivals

@ Discover Thainess - yep, and add that the ocean is getting a bit of a reprieve as the seafood buff...(Read More)

Phuket sees 50% drop in Chinese tour groups arrivals

Well...maybe the Chinese aren't as stupid as Thai officials think. The Chinese have heard all t...(Read More)

One dead in ‘Phoenix’ salvage operation

Well Jor, I certainly don't know, but I don't believe he just went kaput and kersplash. If s...(Read More)

 

Service Links Canada
Central Food Hall
Lofty Phuket
Tile-it
China International Boat Show 2019
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Dream Beach Club
Le Meridien Phuket Beach Resort
The Boathouse Phuket
Ocean Marina Pattaya Boat Show 2018
Melbourne Cup 2018
JW Marriott Phuket
HeadStart International School Phuket
Ocean Plastic Intertrade

 