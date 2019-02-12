THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
Girl, 1 year old, dead after hit by Phuket tour bus

PHUKET: A 1-year-old girl has died after being struck by a Phuket tour bus in Rawai yesterday evening (Feb 11).

By Waranya Prompinpiras

Tuesday 12 February 2019, 11:01AM

The bus has been seized and taken to the Phuket Land Transport Office, Col Paksayot said. Photo: Rawai rescue

The accident happened in front of a seafood restaurant beside Nonthasak Marine on Wiset Rd about 6pm last night (Feb 11), confirmed Chalong Police Chief Col Paksayot Thanongsak.

Rawai Municipality rescue staffer Natapol Kaewpraju said that emergency responders rushed to the scene and sped the girl to Rawai Health Promoting Centre on Wiset Rd, before taking her to the Accident and Emergency Centre of the yet-to-be-built Chalong Hospital near Chalong Circle.

“The girl had serious injuries and no pulse,” Mr Natapol said.

“We took her to Chalong Hospital, but medical staff there confirmed that the girl had died,” he added.

Chalong Police Chief Col Paksayot confirmed that the driver of the tour bus has been charged reckless driving causing death.

However, he added, “At this stage we are not clear on what happened. The girl was a daughter of a person who owned a shop in the area. The girl was running around and was struck by the bus.”

The bus has been seized and taken to the Phuket Land Transport Office, Col Paksayot said.

Additinal reporting by Eakkapop Thongtub

 

 

Kurt | 12 February 2019 - 20:17:46 

Why the bus was seized, and why driver charged as it was not yet clear on what happened, according the RTP? Just make the driver doing blood/drugs tests sounds more logic. Than follow up when RTP knows clearly about it. And so sad that people let a 1 year old child run around near and on a busy race road what Wiset Road is, were heavy traffic drives. Poor girl.

