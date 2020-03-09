Kata Rocks
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

‘Ghosts’ evade govt virus net, have 3 days to report

‘Ghosts’ evade govt virus net, have 3 days to report

THAILAND: About 80 Thai returnees from South Korea who “slipped through” a new screening process at Suvarnabhumi airport on Saturday (Mar 7) are being told to report to health authorities in three days or face legal action under the Communicable Disease Control Act.

CoronavirusCOVID-19healthSafety
By Bangkok Post

Monday 9 March 2020, 11:13AM

Security officials at Suvarnabhumi airport yesterday (Mar 8) handling arriving air passengers as Thai workers return from South Korea. Photo: Sutthiwit Chayutworakan

Security officials at Suvarnabhumi airport yesterday (Mar 8) handling arriving air passengers as Thai workers return from South Korea. Photo: Sutthiwit Chayutworakan

Deputy Public Health Minister Sathit Pitutecha, who is in charge of handling Thai workers who returned from working illegally in South Korea under an amnesty programme, said health authorities have the identities and contact details of this group of passengers, which can be used to track them down.

“But we’re advising them to report to provincial health authorities within three days. If they don’t cooperate, we have no choice but to strictly enforce the laws. If arrested, they face a one-year jail term and a fine of 200,000 baht,” he said.

Under the new screening process, all Thai and foreign passengers from South Korea who pass initial health checks will be questioned and divided into groups for monitoring.

Illegal workers known as phi noi (“little ghosts”) with travel history to Daegu and North Gyeongsang will be quarantined at a navy facility in Chon Buri’s Sattahip district.

Returning illegal workers who are deemed less of a risk will be sent to regional screening venues to determine if they should be placed in state-designated quarantine venues, or sent home for self-quarantine.

Other passengers will be advised to perform a 14-day self-quarantine and required to report their condition to health officials every day.

The added screening and health reporting requirements are also applied to those coming from other high-risk zones announced by the ministry, namely China, Hong Kong, Macau, Italy and Iran.

The government’s readiness to cope with the influx of illegal Thai workers from COVID-19 hit-South Korea has been criticised after posts and reports on social media claim several returnees ignored requests to self-quarantine for 14 days.

Singha

Thanarak Plipat, deputy chief of the Department of Disease Control, said yesterday he suspected it was due to misunderstandings about the new screening process and noted that screening for the other four flights carrying migrants home to Thailand proceeded without any incident.

As of Sunday evening, a total of 143 illegal Thai workers from South Korea had been sent to the navy facility in Sattahip for quarantine.

The first batch of 60 arrived there late on Saturday night; 59 boarded the buses and another woman took a taxi from the airport to join the group later.

The Royal Thai Navy has prepared six buildings at the reception centre to accommodate those from Daegu and North Gyeongsang. The facility is equipped to accommodate up to 780 returnees.

The facility, guarded around the clock by naval personnel, was used to quarantine 138 Thais who returned from China’s Wuhan last month.

Vice Adm Thanee Kaewkao, chief of the Naval Civil Affairs Department, said the same quarantine process applied to the Thais from the Chinese city will be used for the new group. It will meet the standard set by the Public Health Ministry, he said.

The Public Health Ministry on Sunday said the number of COVID-19 cases remained at 50 while two more patients were discharged.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Kurt | 09 March 2020 - 12:50:04 

'Slipped through' Immigration after arriving by international flight from Korea?. How is that possible? 3 Days to report? Why not immediately? One woman even took a taxi from airport. Wow, hope that taxi driver now is not 'positive'. The shackles of thai incompetence form a long chain. Laugh about that 'no choice but strictly enforce the law'. Should the law not always be e...

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Russian man in Phuket did not die from COVID-19, report officials
Frenchman found hanged from Patong hotel balcony
Phuket Tesco store refutes rumours store closed over COVID-19 infection
Woman’s body found lodged in Thalang water pipe
Police hunt for firestarter after Kamala hills trash fire flares up
CP Group splashes B332bn to buy Tesco Thailand, Malaysia ops
KBank closes all currency exchange booths over coronavirus fears
Charges to be pressed as DSI investigates pool resort built in protected Phuket forest
Bodies of missing father and son found off Phuket’s east coast
Qatar bans arrivals from Thailand over virus fears
Thousands rally in Asia for International Women’s Day despite virus fears
Expansion of Patong wastewater treatment plant steams ahead
Phuket Opinion: Hiding the truth
Cherng Talay residents’ water supply reduced to four hours a day
Patong massage shop gutted by fire

 

Phuket community
Phuket Opinion: Hiding the truth

Well, today it became a official fact that the world shifted from a coronavirus epidemic into a pand...(Read More)

Police hunt for firestarter after Kamala hills trash fire flares up

Why Officialdom use the word 'Please' as by law burning garbage is strictly forbidden ! Th...(Read More)

CP Group splashes B332bn to buy Tesco Thailand, Malaysia ops

First Ford Cars, now Tesco. We all know why. Who foreign is next?...(Read More)

Qatar bans arrivals from Thailand over virus fears

If Qatar bans flights from Thailand, than I not believe Thailand has just a few coronavirus patients...(Read More)

‘Ghosts’ evade govt virus net, have 3 days to report

'Slipped through' Immigration after arriving by international flight from Korea?. How is tha...(Read More)

Charges to be pressed as DSI investigates pool resort built in protected Phuket forest

200 Rai of protected forest destroyed! That is not nothing! Under the eyes of the RFD! Is the RFD n...(Read More)

Charges to be pressed as DSI investigates pool resort built in protected Phuket forest

Just 3 local residents? Must be a influential threesome. Name and shame them! If not I guess there ...(Read More)

Charges to be pressed as DSI investigates pool resort built in protected Phuket forest

Blah Blah Blah, so it starts again. Influential people called out, "agreements" reached be...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Hiding the truth

This " If the filthy Chinese " from the very same person who calls others racists.... mate...(Read More)

Phuket Bike Week ‘postponed’

@ Kurt " How does that match ?" What a stupid question ! You don't need a bike to part...(Read More)

 

Cassia Phuket
HeadStart International School Phuket
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
La Boucherie
CMI - Thailand
Thai Residential
The LifeCo Phuket
Thanyapura Health 360
SPARTAN INTERNATIONAL
UWC Thailand
CIBS 2020 - The 25th China (Shanghai) International Boat Show
Diamond Resort Phuket
Mitsu Tiansin Motors
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET

 