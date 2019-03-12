THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
‘Ghost rider’ dies after Koh Kaew collision

PHUKET: A motorcyclist driving against traffic has died after colliding with a car in Koh Kaew last night (Mar 11).

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Tuesday 12 March 2019, 12:54PM

Witnesses reported that Narasak Thinkohyao, 34, was driving the motorbike against oncoming traffic when he was hit by the car. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Police were notified of the incident at about 8:10pm on Monday night.

The incident took place on the northbound side of Thepkasattri Rd at the main Koh Kaew intersection.

Pol Lt Col Thaksin Pinyothepprathan of Phuket City Police Station arrived at the scene with Kusoldharm Foundation rescue volunteers.

Col Thaksin reported, “We arrived at the scene of the accident which had caused heavy traffic on the northbound road. A wrecked Honda motorbike was on its side in front of a Toyota Fortuner which was badly damaged at the front.”

“Nearby, the severely injured motorcyclist was lying on the road unconscious with heavy bleeding,” Col Thaksin said.

The rescue volunteer began administering CPR whilst awaiting an ambulance to arrive from Mission Hospital approximately six kilometres away.

The man, identified as 34-year-old Narasak Thinkohyao, was taken to Vachira Phuket Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

Col Thaksin said, “Witnesses reported that Mr Narasak was driving the motorbike against oncoming traffic when he was hit by the car. The impact of the collision caused Mr Narasak a severe head injury which he died from.”

The driver of the car was taken to Phuket City Police Station for questioning. No charges have yet been filed.

 

 

