Oak Maedow Phuket BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

‘Ghost island’ Phuket hunkers down in tourist-free Thailand

‘Ghost island’ Phuket hunkers down in tourist-free Thailand

PHUKET: Go-go dancers sit playing on their phones in empty bars lining deserted streets as this tourist island continues to reel from the ravages of the coronavirus pandemic with little sign of any recovery soon.

tourismeconomicsCOVID-19Coronavirus
By AFP

Friday 9 October 2020, 03:57PM

Today, nearly all 3,000 hotels in Phuket are closed. Photo: Lillian Suwanrumpha / AFP

Today, nearly all 3,000 hotels in Phuket are closed. Photo: Lillian Suwanrumpha / AFP

A man walks along the empty beach at Patong, Phuket, seen through a torn sign telling people to wear a mask, on Oct 1. Photo: Lillian Suwanrumpha / AFP

A man walks along the empty beach at Patong, Phuket, seen through a torn sign telling people to wear a mask, on Oct 1. Photo: Lillian Suwanrumpha / AFP

Bar girls wait vainly for customers at a nightclub in walking street, Patong. Nearly all the island’s 3,000 hotels are closed and Patong is being described as a ‘ghost town’. Photo: Lillian Suwanrumpha / AFP

Bar girls wait vainly for customers at a nightclub in walking street, Patong. Nearly all the island’s 3,000 hotels are closed and Patong is being described as a ‘ghost town’. Photo: Lillian Suwanrumpha / AFP

Last year, more than 9 million tourists visited Phuket, Thailand’s second-most popular destination after Bangkok. Photo: Lillian Suwanrumpha / AFP

Last year, more than 9 million tourists visited Phuket, Thailand’s second-most popular destination after Bangkok. Photo: Lillian Suwanrumpha / AFP

Thailand’s decision to concentrate on beating the virus has dealt a brutal blow to the economy, which is expected to contract 7-9% this year Photo: Lillian Suwanrumpha / AFP

Thailand’s decision to concentrate on beating the virus has dealt a brutal blow to the economy, which is expected to contract 7-9% this year Photo: Lillian Suwanrumpha / AFP

« »

Swimming pools are empty, chairs are stacked high in deserted restaurants and normally packed beaches are so quiet they are even seeing rare species of sea turtles arriving to nest.

Last year, more than nine million tourists visited Phuket, the kingdom’s second-most popular destination after Bangkok.

Today, nearly all the island’s 3,000 hotels are closed and the main town of Patong has become a “ghost town”, says local tycoon Preechawut Keesin, who owns five nightclubs and around 600 hotel rooms.

Thailand has so far remained relatively unscathed from the global outbreak with around 3,600 confirmed cases and just a few dozen deaths.

But the kingdom’s decision to concentrate on beating the virus has dealt a brutal blow to the economy, which is expected to contract 7-9% this year and leave millions unemployed.

“My boss wants to help the staff keep their jobs, but I don’t think we can survive after the end of the year,” sighs Jantima Tongsrijern, manager of Pum Pui bar.

‘Worse than tsunami’

In normal times, 80% of the island’s profits come from tourism, a sector that employs more than 300,000 people.

Tens of thousands of those who have lost their jobs have returned to their home provinces.

Life is hard for those sticking it out.

Some have accepted huge pay cuts, while others have little choice but to join the long lines at the food distribution centres or scrape together an income where they can.

Internal - Phuket News TV

Bar owner Orathai Sidel says she used to make B100,000 a month in high season.

With her business a victim of the pandemic, she now sells desserts from a streetside cart, making just B100 day to try to cover her children’s school fees.

“We’re just fighting to survive,” says fellow street vendor Poi, fired in June from the restaurant where she used to work.

Phuket has been due to welcome Thailand’s first foreign tourists since April in a cautious experiment by the kingdom, but their arrival keeps being pushed back.

And the two-week compulsory quarantine and high price tag – tens of thousands of baht per  person – mean this is a niche market.

“We will have to focus on developing local customers and individual travellers rather than mass tourism,” says Preechawut Keesin.

Before the pandemic, domestic holidaymakers only made up 30% of visitors to Phuket, prompting the local tourism industry to rethink its business model.

Trial packages are already being offered to domestic tourists for as low as B1,000 for two nights, flights included from Bangkok – but the rock-bottom prices mean hotels will likely not even recover their costs.

“We don’t expect a return to normal for three years,” forecasts Kongsak Khoopongsakorn.

“The situation is much worse than after the tsunami in 2004.”

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Top Doc says ’Reopen’! Army’s Twitter bots? Hotel pressures guest to apologize! || October 9
Heavy rains set in for the weekend
Thailand among Top 20 Best Countries in the World in Condé Nast readers’ choice awards
Twitter, Facebook take down Thai army IO network
Police probe into Phuket student’s death stalls
A Phuket first for green power
Phuket airport noise pollution payouts reach B1.1bn
Thirteen charged in plot to kidnap US governor, start ‘civil war’
Medical chief backs reopening
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Clinging to Thai prison ceiling? Thailand’s 10-day quarantine proposal? || October 8
Young turtle tangled in fishing net rescued at Nai Harn
DSI inspects Sripanwa land
Phuket to host Travel Blog Exchange 2021
NSC chief confirms no Phuket tourists until after Oct 25
Phuket readies for King Bhumibol, King Chulalongkorn memorial days

 

Phuket community
Medical chief backs reopening

Phuket is 'virus free' according Officialdom. Are other provinces declared virus free? As &...(Read More)

Police probe into Phuket student’s death stalls

This must be a very difficult case for the police, as there doesn't appear to be anyone that the...(Read More)

Plastic fantastic for new roads

Kurt, this was first developed by an Indian scientist in 2001. Many countries followed and developed...(Read More)

Medical chief backs reopening

"Will Thai tourists...be tested.If not ,why not? Kurt,what an insane question/suggestion ! Sho...(Read More)

Medical chief backs reopening

Yeah Lalala, and you should simply follow the invitation to visit the UAE ! Daily flights available ...(Read More)

Thirteen charged in plot to kidnap US governor, start ‘civil war’

More deranged hillbillies . Probably all supporter of the Orange man. ...(Read More)

Plastic fantastic for new roads

Went all Thai officials /scientists shown/mentioned in this article abroad to learn about this techn...(Read More)

Medical chief backs reopening

Are we not puzzled by the fact that daily returning Thai from abroad are tested positive at Suvarnab...(Read More)

Medical chief backs reopening

That whole STV thing is stinging one sided Thai money power play. Must pay first, no money refund ...(Read More)

Police probe into Phuket student’s death stalls

This whole tragic affair, with country highest police officials in charge ( why is that?) is going t...(Read More)

 

Property in Phuket
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Phuket Hospitality Challenge 2020
HeadStart International School Phuket
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Kvik Phuket
Phuket Property
Thai Residential
UWC Thailand
CMI - Thailand
https://sgssecurity.com/
Thanyapura Health 360
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Diamond Resort Phuket
Dan About Thailand

 