Tengoku
Tengoku
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Ghislaine Maxwell gets 20 years for sex trafficking

Ghislaine Maxwell gets 20 years for sex trafficking

NEW YORK: Ghislaine Maxwell was sentenced to 20 years in prison yesterday (June 28) for helping late financier Jeffrey Epstein sexually abuse girls, capping the former socialite’s sordid fall from grace.

crimesex
By AFP

Wednesday 29 June 2022, 09:33AM

Lawyers for Ghislaine Maxwell - seen in this undated photo with her long-time associate Jeffrey Epstein - unsuccessfully urged a light sentence for the disgraced socialite’s sex trafficking conviction. Photo: AFP

Lawyers for Ghislaine Maxwell - seen in this undated photo with her long-time associate Jeffrey Epstein - unsuccessfully urged a light sentence for the disgraced socialite’s sex trafficking conviction. Photo: AFP

The Oxford-educated daughter of the late British press baron Robert Maxwell appeared not to react as New York Judge Alison Nathan handed down the term in a packed Manhattan federal court.

The sentence was much less than prosecutors sought but still means the 60-year-old friend to royalty and former US presidents is likely to spend much of the rest of her life in jail.

Nathan called Maxwell’s crimes “heinous and predatory” as she went with the amount of time recommended by the US probation office, rejecting Maxwell’s claims that she was pursued by prosecutors only because Epstein escaped trial by killing himself in prison.

“It is important to emphasize that although Epstein was central to this criminal scheme, Ms Maxwell is not being punished in place of Epstein or as a proxy for Epstein,” said the judge.

Maxwell was convicted late last year on five of six counts, the most serious for sex trafficking minors following a month-long high-profile trial in New York.

The charges stemmed from crimes committed against four women between 1994 and 2004.

Prosecutors successfully proved that she was “the key” to Epstein’s scheme of enticing young girls to give him massages, during which he would sexually abuse them.

Two of Epstein’s victims, identified as “Jane” and “Carolyn,” testified that they were as young as 14 when Maxwell began grooming them.

Maxwell expressed sympathy for the victims during a statement in court yesterday, saying she was “sorry for the pain that you experienced” but blamed Epstein.

“I believe that Jeffrey Epstein was a manipulative, cunning and controlling man who lived a profoundly compartmentalized life and fooled all of those in his orbit,” she said.

Prosecutors had called for Maxwell to receive between 30 and 55 years in jail, saying she “was an adult who made her own choices.”

In a statement, Damian Williams, the US attorney for the Southern District of New York, said the 20-year term “holds Ghislaine Maxwell accountable for perpetrating heinous crimes against children,” he said.

Annie Farmer, the only victim not to testify under a pseudonym, welcomed the sentence as proof that “it is never too late for the truth to come out and never too late for there to be accountability.”

Thai Residential

Appeal

Maxwell has already been held in detention for some two years following her arrest in New Hampshire in the summer of 2020, meaning she will likely be released in her late 70s, possibly earlier for good behavior.

“Ghislaine must die in prison,” accuser Sarah Ransome told reporters outside court before Maxwell’s fate was delivered.

Her sentencing completes a dramatic fall for the former international jetsetter who grew up in wealth and privilege as a friend to royalty.

Maxwell’s circle included Britain’s Prince Andrew, former US president and real estate baron Donald Trump and the Clinton family.

In February, Prince Andrew settled a sexual abuse lawsuit with Virginia Giuffre, who said she had been trafficked to the royal by Epstein and Maxwell.

Maxwell’s lawyers asked Nathan to show leniency and sentence their client to no more than five years.

They said she had suffered “a difficult, traumatic childhood with an overbearing, narcissistic, and demanding father.”

“It made her vulnerable to Epstein, whom she met right after her father’s death,” they wrote in submissions this month, adding that Maxwell “cannot and should not bear all the punishment for which Epstein should have been held responsible.”

Money manager Epstein, then aged 66, hanged himself in jail in 2019 while awaiting his own sex crimes trial in New York.

Maxwell’s lead attorney Bobbi Sternheim told reporters that she would appeal the sentence.

In April, Nathan rejected a request by Maxwell for a new trial.

She unsuccessfully argued that a juror, who had boasted of helping convince fellow panelists to convict Maxwell by recalling his own experiences as a sex abuse victim, had biased the jury.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

FDA approves use of Evusheld
Cinema trip for students as part of sustainable eduction drive
Ready for BIE inspection for Phuket Expo 2028 bid, urges Governor
Insomniacs get weed treatment
Phuket marks 1.7mn tourists up until June
Phuket marks 48 new COVID cases, no deaths
Cabinet waives tariffs on car seats
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Visa extension scams on Phuket police radar, Smugglers caught by airport customs || June 28
Patong motorbike taxi riders told to be legal, polite ‒ and no fighting
Power outages to affect Laguna area, Chao Fa West Rd in Chalong
Anutin tests COVID positive on European return
Phuket Immigration responds over visa extension scam
G7 denounces ‘war crime’ as Russian strike kills shoppers
Phuket hotels await start of high season
‘Post-pandemic Day’ edges near

 

Phuket community
Phuket Immigration responds over visa extension scam

these agents are the vehicle of corruption at Immigration some of these 'tourists' will not ...(Read More)

Patong motorbike taxi riders told to be legal, polite ‒ and no fighting

WTF! Why should motorbike taxi drivers beware of call centre gangs? They must be at the very bottom ...(Read More)

Phuket Immigration responds over visa extension scam

Well everyone knows that those who use these visa offices do not get visas legally. Which is retire...(Read More)

Patong motorbike taxi riders told to be legal, polite ‒ and no fighting

Only address the motorbike taxi drivers? Strange, not a single word about Van, taxi, tuk tuk drivers...(Read More)

National Park entry fees still charging foreigners five times more

DKK again in the bend, even fantasizing, challenging about 'climbs'. I have been at Niagara ...(Read More)

Anutin tests COVID positive on European return

SIX times vaccinated??? OMG. Anutin clearly suffers "Acquired Immunodeficiency Syndrome". ...(Read More)

Phuket Immigration responds over visa extension scam

@Agogo...I made an inquiry with a visa service that quoted me 25,000 baht. I asked for a breakdown ...(Read More)

Phuket Immigration responds over visa extension scam

Why do people bother with visa companies unless they are dodgy? 10 years of retirement permits @ 190...(Read More)

Patong motorbike taxi riders told to be legal, polite ‒ and no fighting

Boy...how's this for a complete waste of time. Like rounding up all the soi dogs and telling the...(Read More)

Foreigners charged with fatal recklessness in Russian’s death

Three guys? Er, at least one of the persons charged has a female name- NataliaT. The other two are...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Devas Lounge
Lambert Brothers Insurance Broker
Phuket Property
Subscribe to The Phuket News
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Sinea Phuket
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
HeadStart International School Phuket
Brightview Center
QSI International School Phuket

 