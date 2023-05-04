Getting set for the Phuket Rugby 11s tournament

RUGBY: Get ready for some scintillating on-field action after this year’s Phuket Rugby 11s tournament was officially announced by organisers yesterday (May 3).

By The Phuket News

Thursday 4 May 2023, 04:29PM

Image: Supplied

Teams will be flying into Phuket from across the region to join local sides and take part in the hugely popular event which has a truly worthy cause at heart - raising funds for the Asia Center Foundation scholarship fund for underprivileged children.

The tournament will run across the weekend of June 9-11, availing the world class facilties at Thanyapura Sports Club where pitches boast World Rugby approved artificial turf.

Additionally, there will be a 14-man team of refereess and officials who will oversee the matches across the weekend.

Dimbulla Estate Wines from Australia is the title sponsor for this year’s event, with Athena Siam Ltd Sponsoring the Coffin Dodgers over 35s veterans and Whitesmiths Group sponsoring the One Foot in the Grave over 45s veterans.

The Aussie Bar is the womens open and social sponsor and venue for all things rugby related over the weekend, while The Phuket News is media sponsor and the Four Points Sheraton, Patong is the official hotel partner.

The action is scheduled to start on Friday, June 9 with both the Athena Siam Men’s Coffin Dodgers over 35s and the Whitesmiths Men’s One Foot in the Grave over 45s games.

The following day sees The Dimbulla Estate Men’s Open Round Robin and the Aussie Bar Women’s Open Round Robin.

The final day of play on Sunday, June 11 sees The Dimbulla Estate Knockouts and Finals, including the vets finals.

A full list of teams for this year’s tournament can be found at https://phuket10s.com/teams-open and a full schedule will be released once all entries are confirmed, available to view at the official tournament management system www.macoocoo.com.

The highest standards of health, safety and support will be in place with full, ongoing access to drinking water, ice and electrolyte powders to help rehydrate and combat the heat.

Medical facilities will be run by the Bangkok Siriroj Hospital. Basic attention at the ground is covered but more serious injuries that need hospital attention will need to be paid for so insurance coverage is strongly urged for all participants.

Refreshments will be available throughout, with a specially designated tent offering cold soft and alcoholic drinks. Likewise food trucks from the Four Points by Sheraton, Patong will be offering a range of delicious, reasonably priced food across all three days. Food brought from outside the facility is not allowed.

Fully air-conditioned changing rooms and shower facilities will also be available on-site and a specially designated smoking zone will be allocated as smoking is strictly prohibited in the stand or near the pitch.

There will also be a variety of social activities across the weekend. On Thursday, June 8 at the Aussie Bar on Bangla Rd in Patong will be vets registration from 7:30pm onwards, with men’s and women’s open registration at the same venue the following day, also from 7:30pm onwards.

There will also be a beach party where teams can socialise at the Local Bar at Bang Tao Beach on Saturday, June 10 from 7:30pm onwards.

Those wanting to purchase tournament T-shirt and singlets can do so in advance as there wil only be a limited number available at the ground during the tournament itself.

The tournament will once again be raising funds for the Asia Center Foundation, as it has done for the last 20 years. The various contributions that the rugby community has made over the years has helped change the lives of over 100 children who have since gone on to higher education and graduated from university. For more information on how your team or individuals can contribute, please contact CEO Roelien Muller on roemuthai@gmail.com or visit the website https://asiacenterfoundation.org/