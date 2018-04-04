The biggest Songkran Water Festival in Bangtao beach, Phuket with Foam Party. Celebrate Songkran Festival, the funnest party ever, from noon to midnight at XANA Beach Club with line-up DJ's. Lots of fun activities, Foam party, Rain Shower on the Beach, special shows and our signature food & beverage available from 12.00pm onwards. http://www.xanabeachclub.com/event/get-wet-at-xana-songkran-festival-on-friday-13-april-2018/
GET WET - XANA Songkran Festival
Start From: Friday 13 April 2018, 12:00PM
to Friday 13 April 2018, 11:30PM