Get ready for the return of the Bangkok International Rugby Tens

RUGBY: Rugby fans around South East Asia and in Bangkok in particular, get ready, the Bangkok International Rugby Tens are almost here.

Friday 19 January 2018, 09:36AM

Following the trends of the last few years, the Tens are expected to once again draw around 100 teams from around the globe to play rugby in Bangkok.
Following the trends of the last few years, the Tens are expected to once again draw around 100 teams from around the globe to play rugby in Bangkok.

On February 24 and 25, the 13th edition of the Tens will be held once again at the Sports Complex at Bangkok Patana School. As in the past years, the event is sure to be an exciting weekend full of thrilling rugby games and socialising which will support Nak Suu, a charity helping underprivileged children from Bangkok.

Founded by Eddie Evans, Nak Suu is a charity that provides rugby training to disadvantaged children from Bangkok’s slums. This gives children the opportunity to build their character in a supportive environment and reach their personal potential. To back this goal, all proceeds from the Bangkok International Rugby Tens will go directly to Nak Suu, as in previous years, to ensure their valuable work can continue.

Following the trends of the last few years, the Tens are expected to once again draw around 100 teams from around the globe to play rugby in Bangkok.

Some 44 Adult teams and 36 kids’ teams have already confirmed their attendance as well as eight ladies’ teams from Thailand, France, South Africa, Sri Lanka, Malaysia, Cambodia, Australia, New Zealand, India, Fiji, Singapore, Japan, Vietnam, China, Hong Kong, and the Philippines. This includes squads from various levels of competitiveness and skill starting at highly social and going all the way to highly competitive.

Line-ups represented in Bangkok will include men’s, veteran men’s, boys’, ladies’ touch, ladies’ contact and ancients’ teams.

As the Bangkok International Rugby Tens have a great reputation for their welcoming, friendly atmosphere and for offering a wide variety of activities apart from rugby for all age groups, the event is booked out well in advance every year.

The get togethers, rides, games, shared meals and legendary after parties are simply something no rugby fan, young or old, would want to miss out on.

“Last year we welcomed about 5,000 spectators and 2,000 players and are expecting similar numbers this year. Our reputation for great games and camaraderie is spreading and attracting more participants and rugby enthusiasts every year.

“They appreciate that we offer something for everyone, the players, the fans and families with young children in particular,” explains Evans, former professional player for Canada.

To keep with the Tens’ tradition, well-known rugby players have been invited to join the tournament again and several of them have already confirmed.

In the Tens’ 13th edition, they include Willie Lose from Tonga, Warrick Waugh from Australia, Eddie Evans from Canada, Hottie Louw, Bobby Skinstad and Thinus Delport from South Africa.

Once again, the commentating will be done by Willy and Dan. As in previous years, the Rugby Asia Channel will cover the tournament for television and air on Setanta. The entire event can also be streamed live all over South East Asia.

“I would like to thank our many generous sponsors, some of which we have been collaborating with us for several years in a row now,” Eddie continues. “The kids Nak Suu supports will benefit so much from the amazing backing from Four Points By Sheraton Bangkok Sukhumvit 15, NexOptic, Allied Pickfords, Patana School, KIS School, Nestle, Magic Rock, Bumrungrad Hospital, Newton Physiotherapy, Panomatics and our PR partner, Midas PR Group.”

 

 
