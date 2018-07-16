Get healthy and happy with app technology.

Are you living your best life? Making healthy lifestyle changes is never easy to do. It’s a no-brainer that those changes tend to start with diet and exercise. However, the quest for a better life does not end there. So much goes into truly living our best lives, but sometimes it can be hard to get motivated.

Columnist: Amy Bensema

Tuesday 17 July 2018, 10:00AM

Apps aid in healthcare

Looking for tools to inspire a lifestyle change? Look no further than your smartphone as technology can play a big role in holding yourself accountable in the lifestyle changes you are pursuing. Tap into the seriously positive changes available at your fingertips with these 5 essential healthy lifestyle apps.

Headspace

Headspace is for people who have a hard time putting down their phones. It is a guided meditation platform that makes it impossibly simple for anyone to use their phone in order to get a moment of peace and clarity every single day. It does not matter how busy you are, once you find the time for Headspace, you honestly will never look back.

As an app, Headspace is simple and effective. Headspace helps you to live a healthier, happier life with just a few minutes of meditation every day. I have used Headspace, and trust me, the app is a total game changer. Headspace features hundreds of themed meditations sessions on subjects ranging from stress to sleep. Bite-sized meditations are also available for those with extremely busy schedules as well as SOS exercises in case of a sudden meltdown. Headspace will help you feel more centered and re-energized as the app provides the perfect opportunity to reset.

30/30 Timer App

30/30 Timer App is a simple, attractive easy to use app that allows you to organize your day in 30 minute intervals. While it is possible to customize intervals, the app’s default time is half an hour. This app is great for the task-oriented and procrastinators alike as it allows users to set-up task lists and re-organize them throughout the day.

30/30 is a great task management application as it helps users focus on one task at a time, which inevitably should help them to reach all of their goals. If you are easily distracted, 30/30 Timer App is definitely one to try in order to sort your daily schedule out.

Elevate

Elevate helps reinforce cognitive skills. It is a brain training app designed to help users stay sharp, build confidence and boost productivity. If you are out of school and want to continue to improve yourself academically this is a great app. Furthermore, if you are in school and need help with comprehension, writing, fundamental reading or math, Elevate will also be beneficial for you.

This app is addictive and productive and allows users to take initial tests and complete daily challenges. Elevate is also personalized based on skill level and which subject is the biggest struggle for that particular user, so it is easy to work out your weaknesses and improve right from the start.

SleepBot

SleepBot is for insomniacs, people who cannot sleep all through the night and those who just enjoying staying up until the morning’s first light. It is a free app that tracks sleep habits. This is important because while making healthy lifestyle changes, diet and exercise are usually at the top of the list followed by sleep.

SleepBot includes a smart alarm feature and tracks users sleep by allowing them to find out actually how long and how well they slept. It is a clever app to use, even if you are not having trouble sleeping.

Fooducate

Essentially, Fooducate is a healthy diet toolbox. This app endeavors to help users lose weight and improve health with a real food diet. Fooducate will help you eat better, lose weight and get healthy.

Fooducate scans and grades foods based on their ingredients. This can be particularly helpful in the grocery store as Fooducate has an extensive database that makes finding the healthiest choices a whole lot easier. In addition to the app, the online platform of Fooducate features an extremely user-friendly interface that offers up recipes and diet tidbits, too.

If you are looking to make some healthy lifestyle changes, these 5 essential apps will hold you accountable, keep you healthy and encourage you to build good habits.

Amy Bensema is a writer, photographer and long-term Phuket expat. You can email her at: bensema.amy@gmail.com, follow her on twitter @girl_with_bear or on instagram @Phuketstagram.