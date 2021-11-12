BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Gerrard returns to Premier League as Aston Villa boss

Gerrard returns to Premier League as Aston Villa boss

FOOTBALL: Steven Gerrard will get his first taste of management in the Premier League after the Liverpool legend was appointed Aston Villa boss yesterday (Nov 11).

FootballPremier-League
By AFP

Friday 12 November 2021, 08:40AM

Steven Gerrard has been appointed as the new Aston Villa manager. Photo: AFP

Steven Gerrard has been appointed as the new Aston Villa manager. Photo: AFP

Gerrard has left his role as Rangers manager to take charge at Villa, who sacked Dean Smith last Sunday after five successive league defeats.

Considered one of the greatest players in Premier League history, former England midfielder Gerrard made a promising start to his managerial career by reviving the fortunes of the Glasgow giants.

The 41-year-old guided Rangers to a first Scottish Premiership title in 10 years last season, with the club finishing the campaign undefeated in the league for the first time in 122 years.

Gerrard, who took the reins at Ibrox in May 2018, also made progress in Europe, reaching the knockout stages of the Europa League for the past two seasons.

“The board of Aston Villa are delighted to appoint Steven as our new head coach,” said Villa CEO Christian Purslow, who was managing director of Liverpool when Gerrard was at the club.

“Since moving into coaching after his illustrious playing career, Steven began by managing and developing top young players in the Liverpool FC Academy, which is experience we value highly at Aston Villa.

“He then took the brave decision to test himself in the intense and high-pressured environment of the Scottish Old Firm.

“His subsequent achievement in winning the Premiership title with Glasgow Rangers really caught our eye as did his experience in Europe.”

Villa finished 11th in the Premier League last season, but have ambitions of challenging for Europe after spending nearly £300 million (B13 billion) on players over the past three seasons.

However, Smith paid the price for losing Jack Grealish to Manchester City in August in a British record £100 million deal, with new signings Danny Ings, Leon Bailey and Emi Buendia struggling for form and fitness.

Villa are languishing in 16th place in the Premier League, two points above the relegation zone, after 11 games.

Villa history

tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique

Gerrard, who never won the Premier League title as a player with Liverpool, is widely expected to return to Anfield as manager at some stage but now has the task of proving himself in one of the toughest leagues in the world.

“Aston Villa is a club with a rich history and tradition in English football and I am immensely proud to become its new head coach,” said Gerrard.

“It was apparent how ambitious their plans are for the club and I am looking forward to helping them achieve their aims.”

Rangers thanked Gerrard for his contribution to ending bitter rivals Celtic’s domination of Scottish football.

The Hoops won the league in Gerrard’s first two seasons in Glasgow to match a record nine consecutive titles, but were blown away as Rangers romped to a 55th title by 25 points last season.

“I would firstly like to put on record my thanks to Steven for his outstanding efforts over the last three-and-a-half years at Rangers,” said Blues chairman Douglas Park.

“He has provided us all with some unforgettable moments, not least his delivery of the Scottish Premiership title back to Ibrox last season having not lost a match in the entire league campaign.

“In European competition, he has restored the good name and credibility of our club on the continent and leaves us in a very healthy position on the pitch.”

Former European champions Villa are one of the great names of English football but have not won a domestic trophy since 1996.

Gerrard’s first game will be at home to Brighton on November 20, following the current international break.

He takes his side to face Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool on December 11 and also has tough fixtures against Manchester City and Chelsea next month.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Double delight for Phuket against the visiting British Club of Bangkok
Last chance saloon for Lewis as title race nears its end
‘We’re pioneers’ - Barca’s La Masia finally opens its doors to women
Thais meet Timor in Suzuki Cup opener
Saudi-owned Newcastle appoint Howe as new manager
Thai shuttlers crowned champions at Hylo Open in Germany
West Ham end Liverpool’s unbeaten run as Villa sack Smith
Verstappen dominates in Mexico to stretch title lead
Solskjaer under fresh pressure as Norwich sack Farke
Bottas leads shock Mercedes front row in Mexico City
Vagabonds to take on Old Bangkok Bangers
Breakthrough title for teen Chanettee
Man Utd lean on Ronaldo to prove Man City’s missed opportunity
The final five: Verstappen in the box seat for maiden title
Tottenham appoint serial winner Conte as new manager

 

Phuket community
Phuket airport asks to relocate testing on arrival ahead of expected tourism surge

If arrivals have to be bused to a hospital for testing, or an offsite testing centre - that will tak...(Read More)

Department to meet jab target by month’s end

What happened to the ten million dollars and 1 1/2 million Pfizer doses given to Thailand by the U.S...(Read More)

Teen surrenders for fatal stabbing in Rawai

"Nakarin had sustained at least knife wounds". ED-Looks like the proof readers are taking...(Read More)

Heavy rain forecast for Phuket, Andaman coast

To some of us it is obvious they mean from 11th Nov since they mention that date specifically.. The ...(Read More)

Thailand Pass support hotlines expanded

Because it places undue pressure on airline staff who then have to determine whether vaccination cer...(Read More)

Heavy rain forecast for Phuket, Andaman coast

What's missing from this bulletin is WHEN to expect this weather. And I believe the term 'sa...(Read More)

Thailand Pass support hotlines expanded

Do u want more tourists?... So stop this big mess, just ask pcr test before flight and you will have...(Read More)

Teen surrenders for fatal stabbing in Rawai

Teenage tempers, face, and two lives wasted. Local thugs all over the island are well known to the ...(Read More)

Thailand Pass support hotlines expanded

just forget this stupid idea, if you have proof of vaccination & covid test checked when you arr...(Read More)

Cabinet urged to support more events in Patong

Well we always knew the taxi mob and beach people ran Patong- now its out in the open. Nothing menti...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
PKF Thailand
Brightview Center
UWC Thailand
Thai Residential
Exotic Fishing Thailand
HeadStart International School Phuket
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Art-Tec Design
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
EPL predictions
PaintFX
CBRE Phuket
Thanyapura
Phuket Property

 