German tourist killed, struck by parasail speedboat propeller, off Kamala

PHUKET: A 63-year-old German tourist died this afternoon (Nov 22) after he was struck by a speedboat propeller while swimming off Kamala Beach.

tourismmarineSafetydeathaccidentspolice
By Eakkapop Thongtub

Friday 22 November 2019, 11:33PM

The parasail speedboat was heading back to shore when the accident occurred at about 4pm. Photo: Kamala Police

The parasail speedboat was heading back to shore when the accident occurred at about 4pm. Photo: Kamala Police

Thalang Police Chief Col Sompong Thiparpakul reported that the accident occurred just before 4pm.

Col Sompong identified the tourist as Helmut Prock, 63, originally from Dietfurt an der Altmühl in the Bavaria region.

Mr Prock was swimming outside the designated swimming zone when he was struck by the boat propeller. His left arm and leg suffered critical injuries, he noted.

He was brought ashore and rushed to Patong Hospital, but was later pronounced dead, Col Sompong reported.

Mr Prock was staying at a hotel nearby in Kamala. He checked in yesterday (Nov 21) and was due to check out next Friday (Nov 29), he added.

Mr Prock was believed to be travelling alone, Col Sompong said.

Maj Ekkachai Siri of the Phuket Tourist Police reported that the speedboat, called “Friendship 1”, was used for towing a parasail off Kamala Beach.

Mr Abhisit was bringing the boat back to the beach when the accident occurred, he said.

Mr Abhisit told police that Mr Prock was submerged, causing him to not see the tourist in the water.

Mr Prock had reportedly ventured out of the designated swim zone, which is marked off with rope and floats, to see corals.

Police reported that German consular representatives had been notified of the incident.

Fascinated | 22 November 2019 - 23:47:49 

Cops were busy taking photos but failed to notice the Korean wedding photographers of which there were 7 teams right in front of them. its' all about priorities.

Phuket community
German tourist killed, struck by parasail speedboat propeller, off Kamala

