German tourist found dead in Ao Nang hotel room

KRABI: A 40-year-old German tourist was found dead in a room at a luxury hotel in Ao Nang district of this southern province with a plastic bag covering his head and tied around his neck.

deathsuicidetourism
By Bangkok Post

Wednesday 12 June 2019, 12:34PM

Police investigate the suspected suicide of a German tourist in Ao Nang district of Krabi province on Tuesday (June 11). Photo: Krabi news alert Facebook page via Visut Rongpon

The tourist was found dead on the bed in a room on the sixth floor of the luxury hotel on Tuesday afternoon (June 11), said Pol Capt Sarawut Kittiruangrayab, deputy investigation chief at Ao Nang police station.

The man’s name was withheld pending notification of relatives. Dressed in shorts and a long-sleeved shirt, the man’s head was covered by a green plastic bag affixed to his neck with duct tape. They believed he had died one or two days earlier. 

Police said there was no sign of bruising on the man’s body, and no traces of a struggle. His belongings, including his notebook computer, his passport, credit cards and cash, remained untouched. Two glasses of water were found on a desk about two metres from the bed. A similar plastic bag was found on the floor.

Hotel staff told police that the tourist had booked the room from June 7 to June 16. He was travelling alone and appeared to be a typical tourist.

He was last seen on Sunday morning when he ordered room service breakfast. After he was not seen for two days, a hotel staff member opened the door and found his body, said police.

Laguna Golf Phuket

Pol Col Chavalit Phetsripia, chief of Ao Nang police, said investigators suspect the man committed suicide. A receipt for the purchase of duct tape was found inside the room, and officers were checking where the item was purchased and examining footage from hotel surveillance cameras to find possible clues, Thai media reported.

The body was sent to the Forensic Medicine Institute for a post-mortem examination. Authorities were to notify the embassy and contact the man’s relatives.

 

Read original story here.

 

 

