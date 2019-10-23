THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
German Pattaya bar owner arrested for disposing of body of German woman, 77, in canal

BANGKOK: A German man has been arrested in Chonburi for allegedly dumping the body of a 77-year old German woman into a canal after an argument over money spent on the bar in Pattaya the two owned.

crimedeathmurderpolice
By The Phuket News

Wednesday 23 October 2019, 03:17PM

Police arrested Richard Stanislaus at his rented room in Saensuk, Chonburi, on Oct 18. Photo: Supplied via Bangkok Post

Police arrested Richard Stanislaus at his rented room in Saensuk, Chonburi, on Oct 18. Photo: Supplied via Bangkok Post

Immigration Police Chief Lt Col Sompong Chingduang yesterday (Oct 22) announced that German national Richard Stanislaus had been taken into custody over the death of 77-year-old Margund Schaefer. Photo: Immigration Bureau

Immigration Police Chief Lt Col Sompong Chingduang yesterday (Oct 22) announced that German national Richard Stanislaus had been taken into custody over the death of 77-year-old Margund Schaefer. Photo: Immigration Bureau

Immigration Police Chief Lt Col Sompong Chingduang yesterday (Oct 22) announced that German national Richard Stanislaus had been taken into custody over the death of 77-year-old Margund Schaefer. Photo: Immigration Bureau

Immigration Police Chief Lt Col Sompong Chingduang yesterday (Oct 22) announced that German national Richard Stanislaus had been taken into custody over the death of 77-year-old Margund Schaefer. Photo: Immigration Bureau

Immigration Police Chief Lt Col Sompong Chingduang yesterday (Oct 22) announced that German national Richard Stanislaus had been taken into custody over the death of 77-year-old Margund Schaefer. Photo: Immigration Bureau

Immigration Police Chief Lt Col Sompong Chingduang yesterday (Oct 22) announced that German national Richard Stanislaus had been taken into custody over the death of 77-year-old Margund Schaefer. Photo: Immigration Bureau

Immigration Police Chief Lt Col Sompong Chingduang yesterday (Oct 22) announced that German national Richard Stanislaus had been taken into custody over the death of 77-year-old Margund Schaefer. Photo: Immigration Bureau

Immigration Police Chief Lt Col Sompong Chingduang yesterday (Oct 22) announced that German national Richard Stanislaus had been taken into custody over the death of 77-year-old Margund Schaefer. Photo: Immigration Bureau

Immigration Police Chief Lt Gen Sompong Chingduang yesterday (Oct 22) announced that German national Richard Stanislaus, 52, had been taken into custody over the death of 77-year-old Margund Schaefer.

The two co-owned a bar in Pattaya, and Ms Schaefer shared a house with Stanislaus and his Thai girlfriend, Gen Sompong explained.  (See Immigration Bureau report here.)

Police began investigating the whereabouts Ms Schaefer at the request of German police after her friends and family reported her as missing. Ms Schaefer was known to be travelling with Stanislaus, he said.

Police brought Stanislaus in for questioning and discovered that he had been overstaying in the country since June 22, 2017, bringing him into suspicion, Gen Sompong noted.

Stanislaus’ Thai female companion, who Gen Sompong named only as “Supranee”, explained to officers that Stanislaus had brought Ms Schaefer to Thailand and several thousand baht per month was transferred from her retirement funds in Germany to pay expenses.

In early January this year, Ms Schaefer suffered a fall in the bathroom. She and Stanislaus provided care for Ms Schaefer, but she later died, Supranee said.

Stanislaus then wrapped Ms Schaefer’s body in blanket and stuffed it into a wooden crate. He then loaded the box onto a motorbike with sidecar that he borrowed and dumped it into the Bang Phong Canal behind the Saen Suk Municipality offices, Gen Sompong said.

The body was later found on Jan 12. DNA tests and dental records had confirmed that the body was of Ms Schaefer, he added.

Stanislaus, who was taken into custody last Friday (Oct 18) and charged last Saturday (Oct 19), already faces a charge of concealing or disposing a body while officers continue their investigation, Gen Sompong said.

Police said forensic tests could tell them if Schaefer died by accident or murder noted a report by AP. (See story here.)

“We found out that Mr Richard and Mrs Margund opened a beer bar together in Pattaya but the business was unsuccessful,” said Gen Sompong at a news conference where Stanislaus was present but didn’t speak.

“That led them into an argument. A Thai witness said they had an argument before the victim went and took a shower. But whether or not the argument led to a murder, we can’t say at this point.” he added.

Stanislaus was wanted on an arrest warrant issued in Germany for multiple charges of fraud for deceiving elderly women. The charges related to transactions totaling 6,000 euros (B240,000 baht), involving 17 credit cards, Gen Sompong noted.

Phuket community
Phuket hotels slash prices, brace for rare slump

Phuket became very expensive for tourists. The thai tourist branch still in the 'The sky is the ...(Read More)

Phuket hotels slash prices, brace for rare slump

Tourists now vote with their feet. Totally wrong thinking to count on the Indians. ( don't put y...(Read More)

Phuket hotels slash prices, brace for rare slump

The plunge of chinese tourists is not due to the US trade war. The enormous grow of chinese tourists...(Read More)

Patong Cosplay Beach Run to raise funds for medical equipment for Patong Hospital

Why the private sector has to rise funds for medical equipment for a Government hospital in Patong? ...(Read More)

Phuket Governor inspects sites for proposed convention centre, sports complex

Before always initiating something new, get your existing 'house' in good order. Incinerator...(Read More)

Thai Airways at risk of closure, president says

THAI participates in Star Alliance. Why the other airlines in that Alliance make profits with ticket...(Read More)

Thai Airways at risk of closure, president says

Red in BP that the Board complemented Mr Sumeth with his excellent management performance! Wow! Not...(Read More)

Korean and diving instructor drown in Phuket

Wiseman Kurt, you never ever was part in a real uw-panic-situation. And again you blame thais!! Just...(Read More)

Phuket Governor inspects sites for proposed convention centre, sports complex

Forget about raw sewage flowing onto the beaches. The empty reservoirs and water rationing. The garb...(Read More)

The Pavilions Phuket five-time winner at 2019 Haute Grandeur Awards

Good for them and good for Thailand! These awards are a hotel version of the cinema's Academy A...(Read More)

 

