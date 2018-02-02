PHUKET: A 77-year-old German man was found dead in a bathroom of a hotel in Patong yesterday morning (Feb 1).

Friday 2 February 2018, 11:27AM

A variety of prescription blood-pressure medication was found in the room. Photo: Kusoldharm Foundation

Although a variety of prescription blood-pressure medication was found in the room, police say they are still investigating the man’s death.

Lt Thanakarn Utchanaratsamee of the Patong Police was notified of the death by staff at a hotel on Rat-U-Thit 200 Pi Rd at 10:30am.

Kusoldharm rescue workers and police arrived at the scene to the body of Karl-Heinz Prinz Zu Hohenlohe-Oehringen Geb. Sassen, on the toilet in the bathroom.

He had a wound was on his head believed to have been sustained as he collapsed.

An undisclosed number of beer cans were found in the room, and police believe that Mr Prinz Zu Hohenlohe-Oehringen died at least six hours before his body was found.

Mr Prinz Zu Hohenlohe-Oehringen’s passport marks that he was born in Gleiwitz, Poland, on June 3, 1940.

At this stage police believed that Mr Prinz Zu Hohenlohe-Oehringen had ongoing personal health issues.

Regardless, police say that at this stage they are still investigating the incident.

Mr Prinz Zu Hohenlohe-Oehringen’s body was taken to Patong Hospital.

Although the Prinz Zu Hohenlohe-Oehringen family is well recognised as a family of long-standing nobility in Europe, it has yet to be confirmed the role or relationship the deceased had with the clan.