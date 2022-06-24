Tengoku
German man in hospital after car slams fence

PHUKET: A German man was rushed to hospital after the BMW he was driving slammed into a roadside fence on Thepkrasattri Rd last night (June 23).

transportweatheraccidentsSafetypolice
By Eakkapop Thongtub

Friday 24 June 2022, 06:10PM

Lt Col Pattwat Yodkwan of the Thalang Police was notified of the accident just after 10pm.

Officers and rescue workers arrived at the scene, in front of the Mae Ju shop on Thepkrasattri Rd northbound in Moo 5 Thepkrasattri, to find a heavily damaged Bangkok-registered BMW sedan in front of the store.

The driver, named only as German national Frank Alexander (sic), 42, was pinned inside the vehicle.

Kusoldharm Foundation rescue workers used hydraulic cutters to recover the man from the wreck, before administering him emergency first aid and rushing him to Thalang Hospital.

At this stage police believe Mr Frank Alexander lost control of the car in the wet storm conditions last night and crashed into the fence and a sign in front of the store.

The German man will be held responsible for damages to the fence and the sign, police said.

