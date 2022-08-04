Tengoku British International School, Phuket
German man's girlfriend tests negative for monkeypox

German man’s girlfriend tests negative for monkeypox

PHUKET: The girlfriend of the 25-year-old German man in Phuket who has tested positive for monkeypox is not infected, Dr Kusak Kukiattikoon, Chief of the Phuket Provincial Public Health Office (PPHO), confirmed today (Aug 4).

health
By Eakkapop Thongtub

Thursday 4 August 2022, 11:34AM

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Dr Kusak repeated from his announcement yesterday that health officials had identified seven high risk contacts under watch for developing symptoms of the disease.

“One was a high-risk touch contact, the Thai girlfriend,” he said today.

“The PPHO sent samples to the Medical Science Center Region 11 office in Phuket for tests, which have come back as negative,” he added.

“The remainder of the group have been quarantined for 21 days,” Dr Kusak noted.

MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET

Dr Kusak repeated his warning for people to beware of contracting the disease, while admitting that monkeypox needs direct contact or exposure to blood or secretions for people to become infected.

“Monkeypox is not easily transmitted, but it can be avoided by wearing a mask, washing your hands often and avoid touching your face, eyes, nose and mouth with your hands,” he said.

“Watch out for animal bites or scratches. Do not share items with others. Do not come in close contact with monkeypox patients, and that should leave tourists and other people to still be able to travel to Phuket as usual,” Dr Kusak said.

Phuket community
Phuket’s second monkeypox case a German tourist, 25

The poor monkeypox expert feels persecuted again. As there are so many cases in Germany and other pa...(Read More)

‘Stay neutral’ as US-China tensions rise, experts says

Kurt you know what to do if you do not like it !...(Read More)

Phuket’s second monkeypox case a German tourist, 25

It's very obvious that Thai doctors are ordered to let monkeypox being a 'foreign' thing...(Read More)

Phuket officials target coastal erosion

when you totally ignore what breakwaters are and building walls along the beach SOMNAMNA'...(Read More)

Officials respond to Srisoonthorn floods

Yes, Panama is one of these places. Panama Canal exists by the grace of rainfall. But Phuket Governm...(Read More)

Pub of shooting incident given four days to explain late trading

Pascale may realize that sometimes 'a matter of speaking' express something. Thailand is sl...(Read More)

Nok Air plane slides off runway in Chiang Rai, all flights cancelled

Pascale just googled 'disaster' in general. However, international Maritime- and Aviation ...(Read More)

Pub of shooting incident given four days to explain late trading

@Old guy Have you ever been to a 4th world country ?...(Read More)

‘Stay neutral’ as US-China tensions rise, experts says

I agree ! For Thailand it's the best solution ! ...(Read More)

Nok Air plane slides off runway in Chiang Rai, all flights cancelled

Aviation-Safety.net clearly reported that the nose landing gear collapsed! Did not read yet or the a...(Read More)

 

