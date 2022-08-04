German man’s girlfriend tests negative for monkeypox

PHUKET: The girlfriend of the 25-year-old German man in Phuket who has tested positive for monkeypox is not infected, Dr Kusak Kukiattikoon, Chief of the Phuket Provincial Public Health Office (PPHO), confirmed today (Aug 4).

health

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Thursday 4 August 2022, 11:34AM

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Dr Kusak repeated from his announcement yesterday that health officials had identified seven high risk contacts under watch for developing symptoms of the disease.

“One was a high-risk touch contact, the Thai girlfriend,” he said today.

“The PPHO sent samples to the Medical Science Center Region 11 office in Phuket for tests, which have come back as negative,” he added.

“The remainder of the group have been quarantined for 21 days,” Dr Kusak noted.

Dr Kusak repeated his warning for people to beware of contracting the disease, while admitting that monkeypox needs direct contact or exposure to blood or secretions for people to become infected.

“Monkeypox is not easily transmitted, but it can be avoided by wearing a mask, washing your hands often and avoid touching your face, eyes, nose and mouth with your hands,” he said.

“Watch out for animal bites or scratches. Do not share items with others. Do not come in close contact with monkeypox patients, and that should leave tourists and other people to still be able to travel to Phuket as usual,” Dr Kusak said.