German man found dead in Patong

PHUKET: A 41-year-old German man is believed to commit suicide after his body was found dead with a gun in hand and a bullet hole in the head lying on the floor of a hotel room on Rat Uthit 200 Pi Rd in Patong yesterday (Aug 21).

crimedeath
By Eakkapop Thongtub

Sunday 22 August 2021, 05:18PM

A foreigner was found dead in Patong. Photo: Patong Police

Lt Col Chompoonuch Anantayakul of the Patong Police was called to the Amata Patong Hotel at 5:44pm. At the scene, police and Kusoldharm rescue workers found the body of a foreigner* lying on the floor.

During the initial examination police officers found a gun in the man’s right hand and bullet holes on the right side of his head and his left ear. The bullet itself was found on the floor along with a letter presumed to be written by the deceased.

Having searched the room, police officers also found many sleeping pills and antidepressants. No signs of trespass or fighting were discovered.

The manager of the hotel told police that the deceased had not come out from the room for about five days. The manager tried to use his master key to open the door, but it was locked from inside. Then he ordered a staffer to climb up and enter the room from the balcony.

MGID

The manager also told that the foreigner stayed in the hotel for a year and was a quiet person.

The foreigner’s body was taken to Patong Hospital for examination. Lt Col Chompoonuch explained that police will investigate the case and question witnesses to find out whether he committed suicide or was murdered.

The Phuket News is withholding from identifying the man until it has been confirmed that his relatives abroad have been informed of his death.

If you or anyone you know is in dire need of emotional support and counselling, please contact the Samaritans of Thailand at their 24-hour hotline 02-713-6791 (English), 02-713-6793 (Thai) or Thai Mental Health Hotline at 1323 (Thai).

