German man dies in motorbike accident

PHUKET: Police may yet charge a Thai man for his part in a fatal head-on collision on Monday night (June 10) that killed a 58-year-old German man.

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Wednesday 12 June 2019, 06:52PM

The 25-year-old Thai man who drove the pickup truck may yet face charges for his part in the fatal accident. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The accident occurred in front of the Suwanpupa hotel, next to the PTT petrol station, on Phra Baramee Rd on the east side of Patong Hill.

An officer at the Phuket Tourist Assistance Centre (TAC) stationed at Patong Police Station was informed that the German man* died at the scene. His body was taken to Vachira Phuket Hospital in Phuket Town, said a report sent to The Phuket News.

The driver of the pickup truck, 25-year-old Rithit Khetsamut, was taken by police for questioning, the report said.

Witnesses told police that the German man was overtaking a car when he collided head-on with the pickup truck, which had also crossed the centre line into oncoming traffic, the report noted.

Zest Real Estate

Police have will check CCTV footage of the scene as their investigation continues, the report added.

Phuket TAC staff have informed German consular representatives of the accident and the German man’s death, said the report.

* The Phuket News is withholding the man's name until it ihas been confirmed that his next of kin has been notified.

 

 

