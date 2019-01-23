PHUKET: A 52-year-old German man has died after falling from a seventh-floor balcony in Patong this morning (Jan 23).

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Wednesday 23 January 2019, 07:19PM

The German man died after reportedly falling seven storeys from the apartment block in Patong. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Patong Police Chief Col Anotai Jindamanee told The Phuket News, that police were notified of the incident at 3.50am.

Police arrived at the scene, the BKS Patong on Nanai Rd, to find the body on the ground in the car park.

"The man was wearing only black shorts,” Col Anotai said.

“We are still investigating to find the cause of death but I believe he might have fallen from the balcony in his room. We cannot yet confirm whether or not it was suicide,” he added.

Col Anotai explained that Italian national Marino Camporesi, who was staying in the same hotel, was the first person to find the German man's body.

"Mr Camporesi informed Ms Napalai Khumungkung who was staying in the room next door. Ms Napalai called emergency services,” Col Anotai said.

Upon questioning, Surachart Keusap, who is the owner of the room where the German man was staying, said that the man previously worked in Patong but has been unemployed of late, Col Anotai added.

"He rented the room from Nov 21, 2018 on a six-month contract. He was living alone and missed his January rent payment of B9,300 due on the first of the month,” Col Anotai said.

The man's body was taken to Patong Hospital.

"Police have already informed the German consulate of the man's death,” Col Anotai added.

* The Phuket News is withholding the man's name until it has been confiredm that his next of kin have been notified of his death.