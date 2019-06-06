THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET


German hip hop group EINSHOCH6 to perform at language competition in Phuket

Joining this year’s National German Language Olympiad is the Munich-based music group EINSHOCH6. With more than 20 tours around the world under their belt, they are key ambassadors of the German language, providing easy and exciting access to interact with the language.

By Press Release

Thursday 6 June 2019, 03:00PM

They will tour Thailand from north to south performing a total of five concerts over 10 days. Their tour is set up to go along with the preliminary rounds of the National Olympiad taking place across the country. The Olympiad is a project coordinated by the Goethe-Institut Thailand to foster the relationship among educational institutions with an interest in German culture.

EINSHOCH6 will present an engaging programme for the students to sing along to after an exhausting day of competition. It is open to the public and free but ticket reservation is required. The events will take place as follows:

June 10 at 6:30pm – Opening Concert: Bangkok, Goethe-Institut (Public Event)
June 12 at 2:30pm – Khon Kaen, Kaen Narkorn (Closed Event)
June 14 at 1:30pm – Chiang Mai, Watthanothai Phayap School (Closed Event)
June 18 at 6:30pm – Phuket, Hotel Beyond Patong (Public Event)
June 20 at 1:30pm – Award Show: Bangkok, Triam Udom School (Closed Event)

These events will offer young Thais a unique opportunity to engage with a school subject in entertaining ways. Through beatboxing, singing and dancing they will discover that learning can happen outside the classroom too.

During the Award Show we will nominate the lucky students that get to travel to Bogor, Indonesia and join the international community of German-speakers during the Asia Pacific German Language Olympiad 2019.

Tickets for the Phuket show are available here.

 

 

