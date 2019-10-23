German expat escapes serious harm as LPG-fuelled Proton catches fire

PHUKET: A German man is thankful his LPG-fuelled Proton car did not suffer serious damage after it caught fire while he was driving from Phuket International Airport to his home in Kata last night (Oct 22).

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Wednesday 23 October 2019, 05:08PM

Mr Lobati with his LPG-fuelled Proton, which suffered only minor damage in the fire. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Mr Lobati with rescue workers at the scene. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Thalang Police Station were notified that the car was on fire beside Thepkrasattri Rd near the main intersection in Thalang at about 8:55pm.

Officers and firefighters arrived to find 53-year-old Moscow-born German national Nikolai Lobati standing beside the car in a state of distress.

Mr Lobati explained that the car used an LPG gas system. He was driving the car from the airport back to his home in Kata when he noticed smoke coming out from the engine bay.

He quickly pulled over and asked a Traffic Police officer on duty at the intersection for help.

Lt Boonserm Srimora of Thalang Police reported that an electrical fault is suspected of starting the fire.

The car was transported from the scene by use of flatbed tow truck with crane to Mr Lobati’s home, Lt Boonserm said.

“Mr Lobati will figure out the rest with his insurance company,” he added.