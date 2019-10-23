THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Phuket Live 89.5
Where to Eat
Login | Create Account
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

German expat escapes serious harm as LPG-fuelled Proton catches fire

German expat escapes serious harm as LPG-fuelled Proton catches fire

PHUKET: A German man is thankful his LPG-fuelled Proton car did not suffer serious damage after it caught fire while he was driving from Phuket International Airport to his home in Kata last night (Oct 22).

transportSafetypolice
By Eakkapop Thongtub

Wednesday 23 October 2019, 05:08PM

Luckily the car suffered only minor damage. Photo: Easkkapop Thongtub

Luckily the car suffered only minor damage. Photo: Easkkapop Thongtub

Mr Lobati with rescue workers at the scene. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Mr Lobati with rescue workers at the scene. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Luckily the car suffered only minor damage. Photo: Easkkapop Thongtub

Luckily the car suffered only minor damage. Photo: Easkkapop Thongtub

Luckily the car suffered only minor damage. Photo: Easkkapop Thongtub

Luckily the car suffered only minor damage. Photo: Easkkapop Thongtub

Mr Lobati with his LPG-fuelled Proton, which suffered only minor damage in the fire. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Mr Lobati with his LPG-fuelled Proton, which suffered only minor damage in the fire. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

« »

Thalang Police Station were notified that the car was on fire beside Thepkrasattri Rd near the main intersection in Thalang at about 8:55pm.

Officers and firefighters arrived to find 53-year-old Moscow-born German national Nikolai Lobati standing beside the car in a state of distress.

Mr Lobati explained that the car used an LPG gas system. He was driving the car from the airport back to his home in Kata when he noticed smoke coming out from the engine bay.

He quickly pulled over and asked a Traffic Police officer on duty at the intersection for help.

Lt Boonserm Srimora of Thalang Police reported that an electrical fault is suspected of starting the fire.

The car was transported from the scene by use of flatbed tow truck with crane to Mr Lobati’s home, Lt Boonserm said.

“Mr Lobati will figure out the rest with his insurance company,” he added.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

New Zealand bar owner probed for working illegally, arrested for drugs
Italian arrested after ecstasy found in noodles mailed from Europe
Rawai snake wranglers urge caution after 2m cobra found near home
German Pattaya bar owner arrested for disposing of body of German woman, 77, in canal
Waterworks officials has lucky escape as motorbike catches fire
Phuket honours Chlualongkorn Day
Ban on glyphosate, other pesticides to start Dec 1
Cabinet approves B5.8bn additional stimulus, targets 3% growth
Thai Airways at risk of closure, president says
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: 'Flight from hell'! Phuket convention centre? German arrested after dumping body! || October 22
The Pavilions Phuket five-time winner at 2019 Haute Grandeur Awards
Electricity outage to hit Mai Khao
Phuket condo drug raid nets 2.4kg of crystal meth, 76k meth pills
Phuket hotels slash prices, brace for rare slump
Sineenart titles, ranks removed

 

Phuket community
Phuket hotels slash prices, brace for rare slump

Phuket became very expensive for tourists. The thai tourist branch still in the 'The sky is the ...(Read More)

Phuket hotels slash prices, brace for rare slump

Tourists now vote with their feet. Totally wrong thinking to count on the Indians. ( don't put y...(Read More)

Phuket hotels slash prices, brace for rare slump

The plunge of chinese tourists is not due to the US trade war. The enormous grow of chinese tourists...(Read More)

Patong Cosplay Beach Run to raise funds for medical equipment for Patong Hospital

Why the private sector has to rise funds for medical equipment for a Government hospital in Patong? ...(Read More)

Phuket Governor inspects sites for proposed convention centre, sports complex

Before always initiating something new, get your existing 'house' in good order. Incinerator...(Read More)

Thai Airways at risk of closure, president says

THAI participates in Star Alliance. Why the other airlines in that Alliance make profits with ticket...(Read More)

Thai Airways at risk of closure, president says

Red in BP that the Board complemented Mr Sumeth with his excellent management performance! Wow! Not...(Read More)

Korean and diving instructor drown in Phuket

Wiseman Kurt, you never ever was part in a real uw-panic-situation. And again you blame thais!! Just...(Read More)

Phuket Governor inspects sites for proposed convention centre, sports complex

Forget about raw sewage flowing onto the beaches. The empty reservoirs and water rationing. The garb...(Read More)

The Pavilions Phuket five-time winner at 2019 Haute Grandeur Awards

Good for them and good for Thailand! These awards are a hotel version of the cinema's Academy A...(Read More)

 

SKYPARK
HeadStart International School Phuket
phukethasbeengoodtous.org
SPARTAN INTERNATIONAL
Melbourne Cup Brunch 2019
Thai Residential
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Ocean Marina Pattaya Boat Show
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
MYLANDS
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
La Boucherie
JW Marriott Phuket