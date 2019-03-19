THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
Login | Create Account Poll Currency Weather Facebook Youtube Search

German expat dies in motorbike accident

PHUKET: A 53-year-old German man died after his motorbike slid on a wet road in Baan Manik, Srisoothorn, last night (Mar 18), sending him crashing into a roadside guardrail.

transportSafetydeathpolice
By Eakkapop Thongtub

Tuesday 19 March 2019, 03:43PM

The German man’s motorbike at the scene. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The German man’s motorbike at the scene. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Thalang Police were notified of the accident at 9:30pm.

Officers arrived at the scene to find a Black Honda Wave 125 with heavy damage on the road beside the guardrail.

The body of the man* was lying in the emergency lane some 15 metres away. He was dressed in a black T-shirt and white patterned shorts.

It was not made clear whether the man, who was carrying his Thai driver’s licence, was wearing a helmet at the time of the accident.

Lt Sopanat Nayao of the Thalang Police noted in his report that it is believed that the German man was travelling back to his house in Cherng Talay.

Laguna Golf Phuket

“He was driving very fast. When he got to the curve, the road was wet and he lost control of his motorbike,” he wrote.

Lt Sopanat reported that no other vehicles were involved in the accident, and attributed the cause of the accident to driving too quickly for the condition of the road.

The man’s body was taken to Thalang Hospital to check whether he had any drugs or an excessive amount of alcohol in his system at the time of the accident.

* The name of the man is being withheld until it is confirmed that his next of kin have been notified.

 

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

Comments Here:
Comments Left:
# Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Patong taxi driver surrenders, charged for street slaying
Two dead as motorbike hits wall
Officials will be charged for not performing duty over Phoenix disaster, national police deputy commander confirms
Patong road safety campaign asks, ‘Where your helmet?’
Phuket New Year road deaths hit six
Phuket suffers first deaths of Seven Days campaign for New Year 2019
Phuket Police ready for Seven Days of Danger for New Year 2019
Phuket taxi driver charged after man, 83, killed crossing busy road
Phuket Marine Chief oblique on Phoenix dereliction of duty charges, assures ‘no illegal tour boats’
Phuket improves on ‘worst in Thailand’ for road accidents
Phuket rubbish collector killed in road accident
No laws covering ATV safety, say Phuket Tourist Police
Captain, crew in deadly Indonesia ferry disaster detained
Phuket’s Songkran road death toll remains at one fatality
Phuket's killer roads: GPS trackers ordered by law no defence against speed, recklessness

 

Phuket community
Premchai jailed for 16 months, not guilty of black leopard charge

For how long is the old poor Thai couple in jail for plucking mushrooms in a national park?? How is...(Read More)

Two banned trucks hit two motorbikes on same day, same road

ok the truck should not have been there, but the motorbike was apparently overtaking over a double y...(Read More)

Two banned trucks hit two motorbikes on same day, same road

One wonders who the real troll is... . I use the road on a regular basis and it IS dangerous if one ...(Read More)

Silence falls on plan to close ’selfie beach’ near Phuket Airport

Of course "silence falls". Self declared important officials talks from a aircon office to...(Read More)

Two banned trucks hit two motorbikes on same day, same road

Oh, and tourists do still come here and drive that road, reading the road signs and expect people, i...(Read More)

Two banned trucks hit two motorbikes on same day, same road

Where has the reader been the last decades, saying ' that is new to me', not knowing that in...(Read More)

Mains water supply shortages in Thalang

So far only read about & experience water shortage on Phuket island, effecting inhabitants and t...(Read More)

Two banned trucks hit two motorbikes on same day, same road

You don't need to live here or be that intelligent to see Thailand for what it is, this road is ...(Read More)

National PWA Governor visits Phuket over failing water supply

Wow, things become serious. Is there already a plan to forbid the unneeded use of water during Sonkr...(Read More)

Tourism Authority of Thailand expects 2.3mn visitors for Songkran

Hope TAT or Phuket Government make international public statements that after 01 April Phuket has no...(Read More)

 

Laguna Property
MontAzure
Laguna Phuket Marathon 2019
HeadStart International School Phuket
China International Boat Show 2019
Blue Horizon WCGC 2019
La Boucherie
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Dan About Thailand
Sunday Brunch Club
Express Carpet and Decor
JW Marriott Phuket
777 Beach Condo
Thai Residential

 