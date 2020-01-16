Kata Rocks
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Phuket Live 89.5
Where to Eat
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

German expat, 84, dies of suspected heart attack at Phuket airport car park

German expat, 84, dies of suspected heart attack at Phuket airport car park

PHUKET: An 84-year-old German expat who had lived in Phuket for years on retirement was found dead of suspected heart attack in his car at the Phuket International Airport parking lot yesterday afternoon (Jan 15).

deathpolice
By Eakkapop Thongtub

Thursday 16 January 2020, 12:31PM

Mr Krinner was found collapsed behind the wheel of his car at the airport car park. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Mr Krinner was found collapsed behind the wheel of his car at the airport car park. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Lt Sira Lertthaisong of the Sakoo Police was informed of the incident by airport police at 2:50pm.

Lt Sira said that the German expat, identified by his Thai driving licence as Johann Ludwig Krinner, a resident of Rawai, was found by a staffer from a duty free store at about 2.40pm.

Mr Krinner’s car had rolled into a parked car on the sixth floor of the parking lot, drawing the staffer’s attention, Lt Sira explained.

With Mr Krinner was not responding to attempts by the staffer to wake him, an emergency medical team was called to the scene. Also unable to rouse Mr Krinner, the medical team were forced to break the back left door window to enter the car.

Attempts to revive Mr Krinner failed, Lt Sira reported.

“His body was taken to Thalang Hospital,” he said.

Mr Krinner and his wife lived together in Rawai, Lt Sira noted.

La Boucherie

His wife has been informed of her husband’s demise, he added.

Lt Sira explained that CCTV footage at the car park showed Mr Krinner entered the parking lot at 2:02pm.

“He came to pick up some friends,” Lt Sira said.

At 2.09pm the camera footage showed Mr Krinner’s car rolling into the parked car on the sixth floor.

Mr Krinner was alone in the car, Lt Sira noted.

“I believe he might have died from a heart attack, but I am still waiting for the hospital to confirm the cause of his death.” Lt Sira added.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

US and China finally agree and sign trade deal
Tiger footage spurs hope for Thai big cat population
Mother of foetus dumped in front of Rawai house found, now recovering in hospital
Chinese New Year arrivals ‘too early to tell’, says TAT Phuket chief
PM orders provinces to ‘dig for water’
Chalong raids net two suspects with ice, meth and homemade zip gun
Japan reports case of mystery virus behind China outbreak
Electricity outage to hit road over Karon Hill
Graftbusters go after ex-NOB chief's wealth
Policeman shoots dead robber during knife attack in Phuket Town
Phuket PWA receives B406.9mn for projects to solve water problems
Highways Department targets slow drivers
Chinese tourist nanny drowns in Phuket villa swimming pool as child looks on
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Sentences upheld for teen rapists! Student champs in World Math Olympiad! || January 15
Future Forward Party lays out reform for booze producers

 

Phuket community
Man, 77, stabbed with screwdriver as gold necklace stolen

R, I wear my gold necklace here all the time .Over 25 years now.As a tourist before and as an expat ...(Read More)

Policeman shoots dead robber during knife attack in Phuket Town

@ ematt. What is your comment on this article yourself, instead of waiting for a comment of Kurt on...(Read More)

Phuket PWA receives B406.9mn for projects to solve water problems

"and the water outage problem will be solved". How exactly will this solve the water outag...(Read More)

Phuket PWA receives B406.9mn for projects to solve water problems

Well, better late than never. Now the important question: When will these 3 projects be finished i...(Read More)

Slew of brown seaweed washes ashore Patong Beach

DeK, it is about the Bay, not about near shore sites. The enormous amount of 'seaweed' is no...(Read More)

Phuket PWA receives B406.9mn for projects to solve water problems

"from a "water source"" with all water "sources" being so low how is t...(Read More)

Sirinya’s World: Meanings of the term ‘Farang’ (ฝรั่ง)

Sirinya is incorrect on one point. Farang kee-nok literally means "Bird poo foreigner". No...(Read More)

Policeman shoots dead robber during knife attack in Phuket Town

Oh man. Just wait until Kurt hears about this!!!...(Read More)

Big Joke links gunshots to B2bn airport biometrics project

"Nothing to be taken serious.Just attention seeking.Childish." I thought the same when rea...(Read More)

Phuket PWA receives B406.9mn for projects to solve water problems

Why not get in and dig out further capacity at Bang Niew whilst the opportunity presents itself. Oh ...(Read More)

 

SKYPARK
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Thai Residential
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
HeadStart International School Phuket
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Thanyapura Health 360
SPARTAN INTERNATIONAL
Diamond Resort Phuket
CIBS 2020 - The 25th China (Shanghai) International Boat Show

 