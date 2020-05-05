German expat, 55, found hanged at home near Khao Lak

PHUKET: Police are investigating the death of a 55-year-old German expat who was found hanged in his house just north of the popular tourist area of Khao Lak in Phang Nga yesterday morning (May 4).

deathsuicidepolice

By The Phuket News

Tuesday 5 May 2020, 12:56PM

Police and rescue workers at the scene yesterday morning (May 4). Photo: Khao Lak Police

Lt Col Chatchai Sakdee from the Khao Lak Police was called to the scene, in Moo 5, Tambon Khuk Khak, Takua Pa, at around 7:40am.

The man’s body was discovered by his ex-wife, who lived next door, Lt Col Chatchai said.

The man* was found hanged by a rope tied to a beam of the outdoor area behind the one-story house. A plastic chair was nearby and blood stains were on the floor from wounds to to the man’s wrists, he added.

Lt Col Sakchai said police believe the man died at least two hours before his body was discovered.

“From questioning witnesses, the man had lived in the house for 15 years. He used to live together with his German wife. They later separated and she lived in the house next door,” Lt Col Chatchai explained.

After the separation, the man had a new Thai partner who worked as a masseuse, he said.

“Due to the COVID-19 situation, his [Thai] partner went back home and left him staying alone in the house with his dog.

“The man’s ex-wife explained that this morning [May 4], she did not see her ex-husband walking with his dog as he did every day, so she went into his house area and found his body,” Lt Col Chatchai explained.

* The Phuket News is withholding the man’s name until it has been confirmed that his next of kin have been notified.

If you or anyone you know is in emotional distress, please contact the Samaritans of Thailand at their 24-hour hotline 02-713-6791 (English), 02713-6793 (Thai) or Thai Mental Health Hotline at 1323 (Thai).