Gerd Kotlorz appointed General Manager of Phuket Marriott Resort and Spa, Nai Yang Beach

PHUKET: Phuket Marriott Resort and Spa, Nai Yang Beach has announced the appointment of Gerd Kotlorz as its new General Manager, who formally took up his new position on Monday (Feb 25).

By The Phuket News

Thursday 28 February 2019, 01:21PM

Gerd Kotlorz has been appointed General Manager of the Phuket Marriott Resort and Spa, Nai Yang Beach.

A German national and highly experienced hospitality professional, Mr Kotlorz moves to Phuket from Bangkok, where currently holds the position of Area Director of Sales & Distribution for Thailand, Vietnam, Cambodia and Myanmar.

“He will take over Phuket Marriott Resort and Spa, Nai Yang Beach from David Ippersiel, who as General Manager successfully led the resort through its extensive refurbishment and opening phase in 2016. Under David’s tenure, Phuket Marriott Resort and Spa, Nai Yang Beach was established as one of the island’s most desirable beachfront destinations and an award-winning wedding venue,” said a release announcing Mr Kotlorz’s appointment.

Mr Kotlorz studied aerospace engineering at the Technical University in Berlin, but soon discovered his passion for tourism and hospitality. He spent his formative years working in the aviation industry with major airlines including Pan Am and JAL, taking him to the US and Japan and introducing him to a career in Sales & Marketing.

Having moved into the hospitality industry, Mr Kotlorz held a series of senior Sales & Marketing positions with leading European companies including Maritim Hotels and TUI Hotels. He then joined IHG and spent almost a decade at major hotels in destinations across the world, including Oman, Germany, South Korea, Kenya and the UAE.

Mr Kotlorz arrived in Southeast Asia for the first time in 2011 as Director of Sales & Marketing for the InterContinental Danang in Vietnam.

In 2013, he joined Marriott International. He achieved considerable success in his role as Area Director of Sales & Distribution for Thailand, Vietnam, Cambodia and Myanmar, leading a multinational team and driving strong results.

A passionate photographer and motorcycle enthusiast, Mr Kotlorz loves travelling around Asia and discovering new sights, sounds and tastes. He devotes his personal time to his wife Julia and his daughter Antonia.

 

 

