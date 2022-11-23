Pro Property Partners
‘Genting Dream’ arrives in Phuket

‘Genting Dream’ arrives in Phuket

PHUKET: Cruise liner ‘Genting Dream’, operated by Resorts World Cruises, arrived in Patong Bay early this morning (Nov 23), bringing more than 3,000 tourists on board.

tourismmarineeconomics
By The Phuket News

Wednesday 23 November 2022, 05:58PM

The cruise liner ‘Genting Dream’ returned to Patong Bay today (Nov 23). photo: Phuket Info Center

The cruise liner ‘Genting Dream’ returned to Patong Bay today (Nov 23). photo: Phuket Info Center

The arrival of the ship, at about 7am today, marked the first return of the popular cruise liner since the tourism shutdown in 2020.

‘Genting Dream’ conducts five-day tours from Singapore to Port Klang and Penang in Malaysia before arriving in Phuket.

The passengers on board today included tourists from Singapore, Malaysia, India, Indonesia and Taiwan, among others, said Nongyao Chirundorn, Director of the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) office in Kuala Lumpur, who was present for the occasion.

On hand to greet the passengers making landfall in Patong were Phuket Vice Governor Amnuay Pinsuwan and Phuket Provincial Administrative Organisation (PPAO) President Rewat Areerob, along with Nanthasiri Ronnasiri, Director of the TAT Phuket Office.

Joining the welcoming party were Natchaphong Pranit, Director of the Phuket Regional Marine Office, Pol Col Pichetpong Jangkhomkhai, Superintendent 2 of the Tourist Police Region 3 Division.

Ms Nongyao explained that ‘Genting Dream’ is more than 335 metres long and has 18 decks, which altogether can accommodate 3,352 passengers. 

The ship features a vast array of suites and passenger services, including 35 restaurants, a marine water park with six slides and a swimming pool. There are also outdoor activities available on board, including rock climbing, a rope course, zip line, spas and more. 

“It is also the world’s first OIC/SMIIC Halal certified cruise ship,” Ms Nongyao said.

Phuket Property

The return of ‘Genting Dream’ follows the ‘Spectrum of the Seas’ cruise liner visiting Phuket late last month, bringing 4,594 passengers on board of 55 nationalities from around the world, spending an estimated B20 million while in Phuket.

Ms Nanthasiri said tourism authorities were keen on attracting people with high purchasing power arriving on cruise ships and yachts.

In 2019, 154 recreational boats brought 485,598 passengers to the island, generating almost B3 billion, she said.

Ms Nanthasiri said Phuket is well-equipped to provide high-end holidaymakers with serene natural attractions and premium relaxation services at places such as spas.

“Phuket is ready to welcome tourists traveling by cruise ships, especially the tourism service sector, such as spa attractions and shopping operators, which cater to the lifestyle aspects of this group of tourists,” she said.

“This will be an important opportunity to generate income for Phuket in another way [other than tourists arriving by flights,. and we are looking forward to more cruise ships arriving in the near future,” she added.

According to Mr Nachapong, more cruise ships are expected to visit Phuket in the coming months.

‘Genting Dream’ was scheduled to depart Phuket at 7pm tonight (Nov 23).

