THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

General Motors to withdraw Chevrolet from sale in Thailand by end of 2020

General Motors to withdraw Chevrolet from sale in Thailand by end of 2020

PHUKET: General Motors (GM) has announced that it will cease the sale of Chevrolet vehicles in Thailand by the end of this year.

economics
By The Phuket News

Monday 17 February 2020, 11:42AM

General Motors has announced that it will cease the sale of Chevrolet vehicles in Thailand by the end of 2020, but will continue to support existing Chevrolet customers with aftersales service, repairs and warranty.

General Motors has announced that it will cease the sale of Chevrolet vehicles in Thailand by the end of 2020, but will continue to support existing Chevrolet customers with aftersales service, repairs and warranty.

GM Strategic Markets, Alliances and Distributors President, Andy Dunstan, in announcement issued today (Feb 17) said the withdrawal of Chevrolet from the domestic new vehicle market followed GM’s decision cease vehicle and powertrain production at its Rayong manufacturing facilities.

“GM acknowledges the impact this decision has on our people and our partners. We are committed to treating our people, partners and stakeholders with dignity and respect throughout this transition,” he said.

“GM explored a range of options to maintain Chevrolet in Thailand’s new vehicle sales market. Regrettably, without a domestic manufacturing footprint, it is not viable for Chevrolet to compete in the Thai market,” he added.

Mr Dunstan said GM had undertaken a detailed analysis of the business case to allocate a new vehicle program to the Rayong site. However, low plant utilisation, forecast domestic and export volumes impacted the business case significantly.

In a sign that economic recovery was still out of sight, with a higher unemployment rate and shrinking factory production looming large, widespread news on social media last August claimed that General Motors Thailand had cut a further 327 jobs at its Rayong plants.

GM Thailand affirmed the move as part of a plan to reduce operating costs and slim down the manufacturing facility. The company laid off both regular and contract workers by sending letters to employees.

As such, GM’s new-model Chevrolet Captiva SUV is being assembled at an Indonesia plant and not the Rayong plant, where the previous model was made in the past.

“Our decision to wind-down manufacturing and sales operations in Thailand is consistent with GM’s global strategy and our internal capital allocation framework,” Mr Dunstan said in his statement today.

“It does not reflect the capability and talent of our Thailand team and our dealer partners, who I thank for their contribution to GM and the Thai automotive industry. I also want to thank the Thai Government for its long-standing support of our operations and for sustaining a highly competitive business environment in the market.”

GM and Great Wall Motors (GWM) have signed a binding term sheet for GWM to purchase the Rayong manufacturing facilities. Both parties are targeting to close the deal in the fourth quarter of 2020.

GM Southeast Asia President, Hector Villarreal, said the company was committed to supporting employees and customers, and will implement an orderly transition for customers, employees, dealers and suppliers.

“We will support our employees impacted by this decision with a severance package above Thai labour law requirements,” said Mr Villarreal.

Ongoing support for existing Chevrolet customers will continue for aftersales, warranty and repair work through a national network of “Authorised Service Outlets”.

“Our dealers will also be offered appropriate transition support in recognition of our long partnership, as well as the opportunity to transition their businesses to Authorised Service Outlets.” said Mr Villarreal.

“Chevrolet owners can rest assured that we will continue to honor all vehicle warranties and provide aftersales support through a dedicated aftersales network in Thailand,” he added.

Chevrolet Thailand customers can call 1734 for more information.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Sir Burr | 19 February 2020 - 07:13:54 

Lots of hot-air that basically says Chevrolet wasn't as popular as the Japanese brands.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Kamala, Phuket Town residents urged to save water as outages take hold
Woman recovers from virus after ‘Thai cocktail’
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Mall gunman arrested! Coronavirus fake news arrests! || February 19
Phuket Town steams ahead with 22nd Phuket Food Festival
Patong officials target more wastewater released at Merlin Beach
Mall murder suspect arrested
Hotels lean on locals as market shrivels
Travel plans hit by coronavirus as Thais shun Singapore, Japan after advisory
China virus death toll surges past 2,000
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Vague virus reports explained! 9-day Songkran considered? || February 18
Aussies, Phuket lifeguards mark cooperation on water safety
Police hunt for street-racing gang after noisy Wat Chalong farewell to 13-year-old killed in crash
All but one of Wuhan returnees cleared of COVID-19
Wuhan hospital director dies of coronavirus
Phuket airport adds virus checks on arrivals from Cambodia after Westerdam passengers allowed entry to Thailand

 

Phuket community
Patong officials target more wastewater released at Merlin Beach

Tourists not come to Phuket to gamble their health at such beaches. The 'health assurance' i...(Read More)

Aussies, Phuket lifeguards mark cooperation on water safety

Just curious, but do the Aussie lifeguards also sit at their posts all day ignoring the tourists and...(Read More)

Aussies, Phuket lifeguards mark cooperation on water safety

Thank you Australian Consulate!! Now Thai tourist authorities must not advertise Phuket as a summer ...(Read More)

Travel plans hit by coronavirus as Thais shun Singapore, Japan after advisory

Yes, why travel overseas, to catch COVID-19, when you can stay home, and catch it for free....(Read More)

Phuket health chief explains vague virus updates

I was to travel to Phuket from Australia last Monday. But due to the silence of the government about...(Read More)

General Motors to withdraw Chevrolet from sale in Thailand by end of 2020

Lots of hot-air that basically says Chevrolet wasn't as popular as the Japanese brands....(Read More)

China virus death toll passes 1,800

The death toll has probably increased as they have probably run out of AbbVie Inc.'s [NYSE:ABBV]...(Read More)

Mains water supply outage to affect Kathu

So what if it's local? It's a situation not confined to Phuket, but a natural world wide phe...(Read More)

Phuket tour bus operators’ crisis deepens amid virus fallout

@K. No need to "build up"a file,all it takes is a good memory and the search function on h...(Read More)

Phuket health chief explains vague virus updates

See no real issue with the flow of info being centralized (though stop with daily local briefings if...(Read More)

 

SKYPARK
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Cassia Phuket
HeadStart International School Phuket
SPARTAN INTERNATIONAL
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
QSI - Cooking Competition
Diamond Resort Phuket
Thai Residential
Thanyapura Health 360
La Boucherie
CIBS 2020 - The 25th China (Shanghai) International Boat Show

 