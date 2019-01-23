THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
General election on March 24

THAILAND: The general election will be held on March 24, the Election Commission announced on Wednesday afternoon.

politics
By Bangkok Post

Wednesday 23 January 2019, 05:29PM

Thais will cast their votes for a new government on March 24, the date set by the Election Commission on Wednesday. Photo: Bangkok Post

EC chairman Itthiporn Boonprakong said commissioners had met and agreed on the date after a royal decree calling for the election of a new House of Representatives was published in the Royal Gazette on Wednesday morning.

Voters outside the country will be able to cast votes from March 4-16. March 17 had been set for voters residing outside their electorates to cast their ballots.

The EC will forward its decision to the government, which will publish the dates in the Royal Gazette.

Candidates for election can apply for registration from Feb 4-8 and their names will be announced on Feb 15, the EC chief said.

The royal decree and poll date will also pave the way for four cabinet ministers to resign from their portfolios as they have already formed the Palang Pracharath Party to contest the polls.

QSI International School Phuket

PM's Office Minister Kobsak Pootrakool said on Friday (Jan 18) that he and other Palang Pracharath Party members in the cabinet would find an appropriate date to step down.

Industry Minister Uttama Savanayana is the Palang Pracharath leader and Mr Kobsak is a spokesman. The other cabinet members who set up the party are Science and Technology Minister Suvit Maesincee, who is the deputy party leader, and Commerce Minister Sontirat Sontijirawong, who is the party’s secretary-general.

The general election will be the first since May 2014.

Read full story here.

 

 

Phuket community
Cherng Talay goes on water rations

Phuket has a Water Board, right? Is it normal that a low ranking Village Head can make these decis...(Read More)

Truck driver charged for Patong Hill wipeout

It was quite overdue there, on Patong Hill. During the rainy months the brakes did hold wonderful we...(Read More)

Truck driver charged for Patong Hill wipeout

Ah. Brake failure is it? Sure there wasn't a power pole jumped out in front of you? Good that...(Read More)

Truck driver charged for Patong Hill wipeout

Did you notice the "SAFETY ⊕ FIRST" sign at the back of the runaway truck ?...(Read More)

Cherng Talay goes on water rations

The last months there was a lot of rainfall. We are now still in January. Many more dry months to co...(Read More)

Hotels urged to cut plastic use

Khun P. As you well know, S'pore is not always a 'role model'. No country is. I didn...(Read More)

Cherng Talay goes on water rations

Developments and condo's in that area are loosing now value overnight! Buyers expect Phuket 4.0 ...(Read More)

Model claiming Trump secrets ’dragged’ into Russian detention

Check out Rachel Maddow's report on this subject. Seems Ms Rybka is now as contrite as can be, ...(Read More)

Cherng Talay goes on water rations

Wonder if all the new condos erected by a certain Singaporean company (after filling in the salt ...(Read More)

Two monks slain in latest southern attack

Can't compare terrorism by thai against thai in 3 thai provinces ( ok P., longer than 7 years al...(Read More)

 

