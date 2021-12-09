General election could be held as early as mid-2022: Opposition

BANGKOK: The opposition parties believe the next general election could be taking place as early as between March and July next year, as they vow to continue keeping the administration in check.

After the gathering of the opposition coalition yesterday (Dec 8), opposition MPs issued a joint statement to point out the government’s failure in nine aspects which the opposition would discuss in detail at the next general debate to be held in early February next year, reports state news agency NNT.

The coalition comprises Pheu Thai Party, Move Forward Party, Thai Liberal Party, Thai People Power Party, and Puea Chat Party.

The opposition parties speculate that the next general election could be held as early as between March and July 2022, as evident in more frequent visits by coalition parties to key constituent areas, and the efforts to expedite constitutional amendment governing the electoral format.

The next possible timeframe of the election is after August 2022, when the Constitutional Court is expected to deliver its ruling on whether Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha can stay on as prime minister for more than 8 years.

With the next general election in sight, the opposition parties pledge to continue keeping the government in check, while emphasizing the unity of opposition parties where vision and goals are shared, despite some differences.

Meanwhile, government coalition leader Palang Pracharath Party (PPRP) yesterday welcomed Pichate Satirachaval as the party’s latest member, bringing the number of its MPs to 120.

PPRP leader Gen Prawit Wongsuwan said more well-known names will be joining the party. However, the details have yet to be disclosed.

PPRP Secretary-General Thamanat Prompow has acknowledged the party’s plan for the next general election, saying the party now has its list of MP candidates for 350 constituencies.

He then denied rumors about his intent to move to Bhumjaithai Party, together with PPRP deputy leader Wirat Ratanaset.

Mr Thamanat said he would stay with the ruling party and its current leadership until he quits his role in politics.