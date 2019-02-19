GENERAL CONFESSION AT ST. JOSEPH’S CHURCH

Start From: Sunday 24 February 2019, 01:30PM to Sunday 24 February 2019, 02:30PM Mon. Tue. Wed. Thu. Fri. Sat. Sun.

In preparation for the Feast of St. Joseph and for the Occasion of the 50th Anniversary of the Diocese of Suratthani, St.Joseph’s parish invites our parishioners and visitors to a General Confession on 24th of February 2019 at 01:30 PM to 02:30 PM in St.Joseph’s Parish Church. The General Confession will be led by Fr. Terry Tapai, SDB together with Fr. Reby, Fr. Romulo & Fr. Peter Pakpoom. The confession will be available in Thai, English & Italian. Fr. Peter Pakpoom will also hear confessions before celebrating the 11:00 Mass on 24 February 2019. The Couples for Christ (CFC) has also invited Fr. Terry Tapai, SDB to give a talk after the General Confession. For more information, please contact our Parish Priest, Fr. John Pipat.