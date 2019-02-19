THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
GENERAL CONFESSION AT ST. JOSEPH’S CHURCH

Start From: Sunday 24 February 2019, 01:30PM to Sunday 24 February 2019, 02:30PM

In preparation for the Feast of St. Joseph and for the Occasion of the 50th Anniversary of the Diocese of Suratthani, St.Joseph’s parish invites our parishioners and visitors to a General Confession on 24th of February 2019 at 01:30 PM to 02:30 PM in St.Joseph’s Parish Church. The General Confession will be led by Fr. Terry Tapai, SDB together with Fr. Reby, Fr. Romulo & Fr. Peter Pakpoom. The confession will be available in Thai, English & Italian. Fr. Peter Pakpoom will also hear confessions before celebrating the 11:00 Mass on 24 February 2019. The Couples for Christ (CFC) has also invited Fr. Terry Tapai, SDB to give a talk after the General Confession. For more information, please contact our Parish Priest, Fr. John Pipat.

Person : ST. JOSEPH’S CHURCH
Address : St Joseph Catholic Church
Phone : +66 76-390-905

 

